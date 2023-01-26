01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Whitewater weathered a slow start but couldn’t get all the way over the hump in a nonconference girls basketball loss to Fort Atkinson on Thursday night.

The Blackhawks opened the game on an 11-2 run, but three straight 3-point baskets, one from Danielle DePorter and two from Calli Grosinske, put the Whippets right back in the game.

