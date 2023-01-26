Whitewater weathered a slow start but couldn’t get all the way over the hump in a nonconference girls basketball loss to Fort Atkinson on Thursday night.
The Blackhawks opened the game on an 11-2 run, but three straight 3-point baskets, one from Danielle DePorter and two from Calli Grosinske, put the Whippets right back in the game.
Fort (6-13 overall, 2-8 Badger East) took a slim lead into halftime and built on it after the break before Grosinske and Katie Gillette had steals that led to fast-break baskets that reeled the Blackhawks back in. Grosinske led the game in scoring with 17 points, while Kindyl Kilar added 14 and Mayte Navejas 12.
“We handled Fort’s press well and played aggressively on defense, forcing turnovers and connecting on those possessions,” Whippets coach Kristen Lippens said.
The Blackhawks hung on down the stretch, though, to end Whitewater’s two-game win streak.
The Whippets return to action Friday with a home Rock Valley game against Beloit Turner at 7 p.m.
Halftime—FA 29-24. 3-point goals—FA 5 (Kohl 3, Cave 2), W 7 (Grosinske 3, Kilar 2, DePorter, Navejas). Missed free throws—FA 9, W 12. Total fouls—FA 16, W 11.
Lake Geneva Badger 62, Burlington 54—No further information was provided. The Badgers improved to 11-5 overall and 6-3 in Southern Lakes play. Their next game is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Racine Case.
