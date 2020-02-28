JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig set the tone offensively in the opening five minutes of the postseason.
Then the Cougars slammed the door shut with an even more scorching-hot final eight minutes of their WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Friday night.
Craig scored 21 points in the opening 5 minutes, 5 seconds and 30 in the final 8 minutes, junior Claudia Fieiras reached the 1,000-point mark for her career and the Cougars ran away with an 88-51 victory over visiting Racine Horlick.
Fourth-seeded Craig (16-7) will host fifth-seeded Sun Prairie (15-8) in a rubber match regional final after the two teams split during the Big Eight Conference regular season.
“(Coach Kerry Storbakken) told us there were only five Big Eight teams that got to host a game, so it was really an honor that it was us,” Fieiras said of a group of Craig players that played a postseason home game for the first time. “This team brings a difference intensity this year, so I think we’ve got a really good shot to go far.”
Craig threatened to run away with the regional semifinal game early. Sophomore Kate Huml’s 3-pointer with 12:55 left in the first half gave the Cougars a 21-8 lead. She made three other 3s and finished with a game-high 25 points.
Huml had 15 points in the first half in helping Craig build a 44-28 lead at the break.
The Rebels did not go away quietly, however. They cut their deficit to 10, 55-45, with just under 10 minutes remaining.
But Huml answered with a pull-up jumper at the other end, and that sparked a 19-1 run that put the game on ice for good.
“They’d make a little run, and Kate would hit a big shot,” Storbakken said. “I think she did that three or four times, just hitting huge shots.”
Fieiras had 10 of her 18 points during that 19-1 spurt, and her final basket—which made it 72-46 with 5:41 left—put her right at 1,000 points for her career.
“That’s the first time in program history we’ve had a player get to 1,000 as a junior,” Storbakken said. “And she did it in a win in a tournament game.”
“I’m proud of myself, but I also couldn’t have done it without my teammates, my coaches and my family,” Fieiras said. “Everyone helped me, and it’s an honor.”
Eleven different Cougars scored.
Senior Olivia Pitrof led the Rebels with 20 points. Storbakken and the Cougars went to a zone defense against her at times, and Pitrof finished 8 of 29 from the field.
Now the Cougars turn their attention back to Sun Prairie, a team they know well.
“I think it’ll be a good game,” Huml said. “I just remember the first two games were really close.”
The road team won both regular-season meetings. Sun Prairie won at Craig, 54-48, on Dec. 13. The Cougars returned the favor with a 57-53 road win Jan. 31.
“Should be a great regional final, with the 4 and 5 seeds,” Storbakken said. “Winner gets to go to Beloit. I like our chances at home, but we’re going to have to play well and play for 36 minutes.”
CRAIG 88, HORLICK 51
Horlick (51)—Nelson 2-1-6, Cannon 6-1-14, Pitrof 8-4-20, Harrell 2-3-7, Johnson 2-0-4. Totals: 20-9-51.
Craig (88)—Gregg 3-0-6, Huml 9-3-25, Magestro-Kennedy 1-2-5, Elgas 1-2-4, Fieiras 7-2-18, Goswick 3-1-9, Dunlavy 2-0-6, Alderman 2-3-7, Schrader 1-0-2, Clarke 2-0-4, McBride 1-0-2. Totals: 32-13-88.
Racine Horlick 28 23—51
Janesville Craig 44 44—88
3-point goals—Horlick 2 (Nelson, Cannon), Craig 11 (Huml 4, Fieiras 2, Goswick 2, Dunlavy 2, Magestro-Kennedy). Free throws missed—Horlick 12, Craig 7. Total fouls—Horlick 13, Craig 16.