Ashala Moseberry was the best of the best in Big Eight Conference girls basketball.
The Madison East senior was named the conference’s player of the year.
Moseberry was joined on the first team by Sun Prairie senior Grace Hilber, Madison La Follette freshman Demetria Prewitt, Madison Memorial junior Emmoni Rankins and Middleton junior Sitori Tanin.
Janesville Craig’s Claudia Fieiras and Emily Pierson were both named second team.
Moseberry finished second in the conference in scoring, averaging 18.3 points per game.
Fieiras, a sophomore, led Craig in scoring with a 14.8 points per game average.
Pierson, a senior, was second on the team at 13.8 points a game.
Alexis Baker of Sun Prairie was named the defensive player of the year.
Madison Memorial’s Marques Flowers was coach of the year.
Janesville Parker junior Ryann Porter earned honorable mention.
All-Big Eight
FIRST TEAM
Grace Hilber, sr., Sun Prairie; Ashala Moseberry, sr., East; Demtria Prewitt, fr., La Follette; Emmoni Rankins, jr., Memorial; Sitori Tanin, jr., Middleton
SECOND TEAM
Alexis Baker, sr., Sun Prairie; Rayna Briggs, jr., Verona; Claudia Fieiras, soph., Craig Hannah Flottmeyer, sr., Middleton; Emily Pierson, sr., Craig
THIRD TEAM
Navaehia Boston, jr., East; Kaitlin Eder, sr., La Follette; Sydni Olson, sr., La Follette; Jazzanay Seymore, soph., Sun Prairie; Maya White Eagle, soph., Memorial
Player of the Year—Moseberry, East
Defensive Player of the Year—Baker, Sun Prairie
Coach of the Year—Marques Flowers, Memorial
HONORABLE
MENTION
Ryann Porter, jr., Parker
FINAL STANDINGS
Middleton, 16-2; Sun Prairie, 15-3; Madison Memorial, 14-4; Madison La Follette, 12-6; Verona, 11-7; Madison East, 9-9; Janesville Craig, 6-12; Janesville Parker, 4-14; Madison West, 2-16; Beloit Memorial, 1-17
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse