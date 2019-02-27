Ashala Moseberry was the best of the best in Big Eight Conference girls basketball.

The Madison East senior was named the conference’s player of the year.

Moseberry was joined on the first team by Sun Prairie senior Grace Hilber, Madison La Follette freshman Demetria Prewitt, Madison Memorial junior Emmoni Rankins and Middleton junior Sitori Tanin.

Janesville Craig’s Claudia Fieiras and Emily Pierson were both named second team.

Moseberry finished second in the conference in scoring, averaging 18.3 points per game.

Fieiras, a sophomore, led Craig in scoring with a 14.8 points per game average.

Pierson, a senior, was second on the team at 13.8 points a game.

Alexis Baker of Sun Prairie was named the defensive player of the year.

Madison Memorial’s Marques Flowers was coach of the year.

Janesville Parker junior Ryann Porter earned honorable mention.

All-Big Eight

FIRST TEAM

Grace Hilber, sr., Sun Prairie; Ashala Moseberry, sr., East; Demtria Prewitt, fr., La Follette; Emmoni Rankins, jr., Memorial; Sitori Tanin, jr., Middleton

SECOND TEAM

Alexis Baker, sr., Sun Prairie; Rayna Briggs, jr., Verona; Claudia Fieiras, soph., Craig Hannah Flottmeyer, sr., Middleton; Emily Pierson, sr., Craig

THIRD TEAM

Navaehia Boston, jr., East; Kaitlin Eder, sr., La Follette; Sydni Olson, sr., La Follette; Jazzanay Seymore, soph., Sun Prairie; Maya White Eagle, soph., Memorial

Player of the Year—Moseberry, East

Defensive Player of the Year—Baker, Sun Prairie

Coach of the Year—Marques Flowers, Memorial

HONORABLE

MENTION

Ryann Porter, jr., Parker

FINAL STANDINGS

Middleton, 16-2; Sun Prairie, 15-3; Madison Memorial, 14-4; Madison La Follette, 12-6; Verona, 11-7; Madison East, 9-9; Janesville Craig, 6-12; Janesville Parker, 4-14; Madison West, 2-16; Beloit Memorial, 1-17