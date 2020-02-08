Claudia Fieiras and Kate Huml have taken turns putting together big games for Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team this season.
Fieiras, a junior, is the Big Eight Conference’s scoring leader, and Huml, a sophomore, already has a 30-point game on her resume.
On Saturday night, the two brought it all together, combining for 63 points in the Cougars’ 84-65 Big Eight Conference road victory.
Fieiras matched the program’s single-game scoring record with 34 points as Craig posted its third consecutive road win to get to 14-5 overall and 11-4 in the Big Eight, tied for third place with Sun Prairie.
“When Kate is hitting that pull-up jumper and Claudia is getting to the rim, that’s tough to stop,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “It was nice to see, especially on the road. We talked in pregame about getting off to a good start, and you could just see the confidence in the kids.”
Craig was coming off a victory at Madison La Follette where it fell behind 15-3 and was forced to come from behind.
That was not the case Saturday. The Cougars led 16-6 and by as much as 17 points in the first half before settling for a 39-29 lead at halftime.
East got as close as eight early in the second half before Huml and Fieiras took back over.
Huml scored 18 of her 29 points in the second half. Fieiras had 16 in the first half and 18 in the second, and she was 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.
After making just one 3-pointer at Parker on Thursday night, East made nine of them back at home in their new gym—Pat Richter Court—against the Cougars.
Craig goes back on the road Friday night to take on No. 2-ranked Middleton.
CRAIG 84, EAST 65
Craig (84)—Gregg 2-0-5, Huml 11-4-29, Clarke 0-1-1, Elgas 3-0-6, Fieiras 11-10-34, Goswick 1-0-2, Dunlavy 3-0-7. Totals: 31-15-84.
East (65)—Bentley 0-4-4, Hilliard 3-0-9, McCullers 3-3-10, Jones 1-0-3, Hicks 3-0-9, Gottschalk 1-1-3, Boston 5-1-11, Fadele 4-2-10, Harvey-Williams 3-1-8. Totals: 23-12-65.
Janesville Craig;39;45—84
Madison East;29;36--65
3-point goals—Craig 7 (Huml 3, Fieiras 2, Gregg, Dunlavy), East 9 (Hilliard 3, Hicks 3, McCullers, Jones, Harvey-William. Free throws missed—Craig 6, East 6. Total fouls—Craig 12, East 19 Fouled out—Elgas, Harvey-Williams.