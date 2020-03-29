The 2020 Gazette all-area girls basketball team kept scoreboard operators busy this winter but also showed off its versatility.
The six players on our team not only were voted among the top players in their conferences, they had their teams in the hunt for a conference title.
Joining area player of the year Claudia Fieiras, of Janesville Craig, on the all-area team are Craig sophomore Kate Huml, Whitewater junior Kacie Carollo, Elkhorn senior Haley Remington, Lake Geneva Badger junior Macie Todd and The Gazette’s 2018-19 player of the year senior Paige Banks of Evansville.
Banks was up to her old tricks again this season. The 5-foot-10 guard led the Blue Devils to the Rock Valley Conference title and was a difference-maker on both ends of the court.
She averaged 18.3 points, which was second in the Rock Valley, and 7.9 rebounds a game. She scored in double figures in 24 of 25 games and was named the conference player of the year for the second straight season.
“When we played Evansville the last two years in the Optimist championship game, our entire defensive plan was to slow down Paige,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “We played a box-and-one against her in both games, which is the ultimate compliment from the opponent.
“Paige is so strong at driving to the basket and can shoot the 3, which makes her dangerous.”
Every team needs a sharpshooter, and we have one with Huml. The 5-7 shooting guard led the Big Eight Conference with 54 made 3s. She scored 22 or more points in four games and finished with a 13.2 scoring average.
Huml had a career-high 33 points in a win over Madison La Follette and earned second-team all-Big Eight honors.
“Kate’s a great perimeter shooter. Just very, very consistent,” Janesville Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “She also has a strong mid-range jumper and a floater, which is a skill few high school girls can perform consistently. She just continues to get better.”
Storbakken said Huml’s consistent play and overall improvement as a player from her freshman to sophomore year were the keys to her breakout season.
“Kate was a game-changer for our team this season,” Storbakken said. “Kate played limited minutes as a freshman but this season was the sixth-leading scorer in the best girls basketball conference in the state.”
No player on this team came on stronger than Carollo. The 5-foot-8 wing averaged 24.8 points the last six games of the season and finished as the Rock Valley’s leading scorer at 19.1 points a game.
Carollo scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season and finished with 43 3-pointers. She also led the Whippets in rebounding with 5.9 a game.
“Kacie was one the standout players in our conference, and she really showed that in the second half of the season,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. “I feel like the first half she was plagued by foul trouble throughout, but the second half she figured out ways to stay in the game, and it definitely made a big difference for their team.
“You can tell her basketball IQ is extremely high, and her skill set complements that in a way that makes it tough to scout her.”
Todd’s game took a huge step forward this season. The 5-11 forward played so well that collegiate offers are starting to trickle in. She raised her scoring average almost 10 points from her sophomore season, finishing with a 15.1 per-game average, which was third in the Lakes. She also hauled down more than eight rebounds a game and had five games with 20 or more points.
Todd led Badger to a share of the Southern Lakes title and was first-team all-conference.
“I’ve got to believe that Macie will be the best player in our conference next year,” Elkhorn coach Jeff Brown said. “She’s very difficult to defend. She finds ways to score and get to the rim.
“She also uses her size to her advantage on the glass. A very talented player that keeps getting better.”
The final piece of the puzzle is Remington. The 5-9 senior is the ultra-competitor who simply makes those around her better.
Remington was the second-leading vote-getter for the Lakes’ player of the year—finishing second to Waterford’s Katie Rohner—and finished second in scoring behind Rohner at 16.5 points a game.
She led the conference in assists with 4.1 a game and scored 20 or more points in six games. Remington tied the Elkhorn program record for points in a game with 36 in a win over Waukesha North and averaged nearly 20 points a game the last six.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a more competitive person than Haley,” Brown said. “She absolutely hates to lose and would run through a wall if it meant her team would win.
“Her athleticism is off the charts. She’s as good defensively as she is offensively because of her instincts.
“And no matter what sport she’s playing, whether it was basketball or softball, she’s a great leader who makes all those around her better. That’s what really makes her stand out.”
Remington and Banks were both selected to play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-star games. Remington was selected to the Division 2 South team and Banks to the South Division 3 team.
Milton’s Abby Campion was also selected to the D2 South team, while Clinton’s Liz Kalk is on the D3 South team.