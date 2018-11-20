JANESVILLE
It’s a good thing there’s no school Wednesday morning.
Janesville’s high school girls basketball players may need to sleep in.
Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker traded blows for 36 full minutes Tuesday night, and when the dust settled, the host Cougars had held off the Vikings for a 54-45 Big Eight Conference victory.
“This is probably one of the best moments in my life and in all of my teammates’ lives,” said Craig sophomore Claudia Fieiras, who led all scorers with 21 points. “I’m tired. But I’m really proud of this group, because we just really fought.”
Craig ended its four-game losing streak in the city rivalry series and moved to 2-0 overall and in league play. Parker fell to 0-3 and 0-2.
The Cougars led for the final 24 minutes but never by more than seven points until the final seconds.
“It was physical, and there’s going to be a lot of bruises tomorrow,” Craig head coach Kerry Storbakken said. “We have to play that way to neutralize size. They’re starting two 6-2 kids, and our tallest is 5-8. But I thought all of our kids did a great job of being physical, putting the pressure on them and just gutting it out.”
Parker senior Julia Hartwig, who missed the first two games of the season with a shoulder injury, suited up for the rivalry game and finished with 16 points.
Her jumper with 7:38 remaining cut the Vikings’ deficit to five points. The two teams then went scoreless for more than four minutes before Fieiras drove to the bucket for a layup.
Parker twice got back within five points but never closer after that.
“This was old-school, beat-em-up basketball. All the refs have been that way (this year). The girls have to adjust, and they did,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “I was just disappointed we didn’t do a better job on defense of limiting their layups. We didn’t do a good job of stepping out or switching, and we needed to hit more free throws.”
Parker finished just 11 of 23 from the free-throw line.
The Vikings’ final lead was at 9-8 with about nine minutes left as both teams struggled to find an offensive groove early.
Fieiras’ transition bucket put Craig up 10-9, and though Parker twice tied the game in the following minutes, the Cougars never relinquished their lead.
Fieiras flashed her ability to score in multiple ways, making half of the team’s six 3-pointers but then also slashing to the rim for easy scores. She was 5 of 7 from the field in the second half.
“She is multi-dimensional,” Storbakken said. “She’s our best offensive threat, because she can go to the rim and take it at the big kids, but then on the next play step out and hit a 3. She’s one of those players that you would call a gamer. She was dialed in.”
Craig senior Emily Pierson finished with 13 points, including cashing in on a critical one-and-one free-throw situation with just over two minutes remaining. Freshman Kate Huml and junior Rileigh Elgas each finished with seven points.
Parker got 10 points apiece from senior Brooke Graesslin and junior Jena Forrestal.
The Vikings play a nonconference game Saturday, while Craig is off until hosting Verona on Nov. 30.
“I think this really sets the tone for how our season is going to go,” Fieiras said. “I think we’re a really good matchup for other teams. This shows them we’re going to come and play every game.”
CRAIG 54, PARKER 45
Parker (45)—Shelton 2-2-6, J. Forrestal 2-4-10, Porter 0-3-3, Graesslin 4-0-10, Hartwig 7-2-16. Totals: 15-11-45.
Craig (54)—Huml 3-1-7, Pierson 3-4-13, Parkhurst 0-4-4, Elgas 3-1-7, Fieiras 9-0-21, Dunlavy 1-0-2. Totals: 20-10-54.
Janesville Parker;24;21—45
Janesville Craig;28;26—54
3-point goals—Parker 4 (Forrestal 2, Graesslin 2), Craig 6 (Pierson 3, Fieiras 3). Free throws missed—Parker 12, Craig 6. Total fouls—Parker 17, Craig 17.
