EVANSVILLE
The Evansville girls basketball team looked every bit the part of a first-place team Friday night in Beloit.
The Blue Devils began the second half of their Rock Valley Conference season with a 51-30 victory over a Beloit Turner team coming off a terrific win at Brodhead.
Evansville featured a balanced offensive attack along with a stifling defense as they cruised past Turner for the second time this season.
Evansville coach Tony Wiemiller was pleased with the way his team’s defense responded to the challenges the Trojans present.
“We were really conscious of where their shooters were and who could penetrate with the dribble,” Wiemiller said. “We worked really well as a team and communicated really well on defense. We came out strong and carried it through the entire game.”
Evansville did indeed come out of the gate strong, building a 17-5 lead early in the first half. The Blue Devil lead eventually swelled to 20 before settling at 31-15 at halftime.
It took the Trojans nearly six minutes to score in the second half, with Marlee Young’s layup cutting the Evansville lead to 37-17. The rest of the contest followed form, with the Blue Devils never letting the Trojans make a serious run.
Evansville was led by Paige Banks, who showed why she is on pace to win her second consecutive Player of the Year award with 22 points.
“There’s a reason why she’s the Player of the Year,” Turner coach Nick Faralli said. “She can score at all three levels, and she’s incredibly hard to guard. If you go to close her out hard, she can put it on the floor and drive right past you. She’s a great player.”
Rachel Tofte scored all nine of her points in the first half, while Josey Rinehart provided an imposing presence in the lane while adding six points to the cause as well.
“They are so tough defensively in that zone,” Faralli said. “You make a good move to get around a defender, and Rinehart is in there to alter or block a shot. They’ve just got a really solid all-around team on both ends of the floor.”
The Trojans were led by Olivia Tinder’s 10 points. Tinder was the only Trojans to score more than six.
Evansville improved to 9-1 in RVC play and 10-4 overall. Turner dropped to 6-4 and 9-5.
Wiemiller said he appreciates the way his team is rounding into form as the season enters its second half.
“We have an identity on offense, and we take pride in the fact that we make more free throws than the opponents shoot,” Wiemiller said. “There are three parts to every season, and the wheels are starting to turn in terms of what is in front of them. It’s been a while since Evansville has been in a position to win a conference title, so the eye is on the prize. Either in practice or games, they are coming with intensity and a certain demeanor. It’s fun to see.”
The Blue Devils will play at Whitewater Thursday. Turner travels to Edgerton.
EVANSVILLE 51, TURNER 30
Evansville;30;21--51
Turner;16;14--30
Evansville (51)--Hinkle 1 0-0 3, Rinehart 2 2-2 6, Tofte 4 0-0 9, Sandalbach 2 0-1 4, Eftemoff 2 1-2 5, Carlson 0 2-2 2, Banks 9 4-4 22. Totals: 20 9-14 51.
Turner (30)--Hasse 0 1-2 1; Young 1 0-0 2, Klossner 2 2-2 6, Njoo 2 0-0 6, Tinder 3 4-8 10, Wilson 1 0-2 3, Peyton Hasse 1 0-2 2. Totals: 10 7-16 30.
3-point goals--Turner 3 (Wilson, Njoo 2), Evansville 2 (Hinkle, Tofte). Total fouls--Turner 15, Evansville 17.