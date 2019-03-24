EVANSVILLE

Today is Paige Banks’ birthday.

The Evansville High junior turns 17.

How will she spend her special day? Probably shooting baskets, working on her ball-handling skills and doing whatever she can to become an even better basketball player than she already is.

Banks is coming off a stellar season in which she led the Blue Devils to a second-place finish in the Rock Valley Conference. She tied for conference scoring honors en route to being named the league’s player of the year. And she had a knack for bringing the best out of her teammates with her unselfish play, while also having the uncanny ability to take over games when necessary.

For her efforts, Banks is The Gazette’s 2018-19 area girls basketball player of the year.

“She makes such a huge impact on their team offensively,” Walworth Big Foot coach Mike Dowden said of Banks. “I have always been impressed with her ability to score in multiple ways and to counter the moves you make against her.

“If you drop off, she beats you from the outside. If you force her to attack, she can get to the basket and finish at the line.”

Banks averaged 17.5 points per game in conference play to tie Big Foot’s Reagan Courier for the league’s scoring title.

Consistency continues to be one of Banks’ strongest attributes. She scored in double figures in all but one of the 23 games she played this season. The only time she failed to reach double figures was a nine-point effort against Edgerton, a game in which Evansville won by 21 and Banks was pulled early with her team comfortably ahead.

She had eight games of 20 points or more, including a season-high 28 against Big Foot.

Banks said confidence in her shooting was the biggest reason for her gaudy numbers this season.

“I was pleased with the way my shot started to look by the end of the season,” Banks said. “I got more consistent.

“And I really felt like my ability to see the court got better, too, along with making the right passes.”

Asked to give herself a grade on the season from 1-100, with 100 being the best, Banks gave herself an 85.

Evansville coach Tina Aasen said Banks is the type of player that does everything that is asked of her without complaining.

“It has got to be frustrating for the really good players like Paige to come into every game knowing you’re probably going to get double-teamed every time we have the ball,” Aasen said. “But instead of letting it bother her, Paige worked extra hard on the defensive end in getting steals or rebounds or whatever it took to make something happen.

“And she still found enough ways to get her points and make things happen on the offensive end. She’s just a workaholic.”

Aasen said that when she called Banks at home Tuesday night to tell her she had been selected as The Gazette’s player of the year, she was just heading out the door to go work on her jump shot.

Banks plans on playing in college, and the letters have already started flowing in from interested schools. She will play for the Barium AAU team out of Beaver Dam this spring and summer, with a trip to the Nike National Tournament in Atlanta on tap this summer. Teammates on the Barium team include members of Beaver Dam’s nationally-ranked and three-time defending Division 2 state championship team and Marshall’s two-time defending Division 3 state championship team.

Despite an array of basketball skills, Banks knows she can’t settle. Defensive footwork, dribbling and finishing at the rim are three areas that she intends to devote plenty of time to in the offseason.

Janesville Craig coach Kerry Storbakken got a glimpse of Banks in two games at the Cougars’ Optimist Classic over the holiday break and was impressed with her skill level.

“Paige is a dynamic all-around player,” Storbakken said. “She scored 17 points in the first half of the Optimist Championship game against us, so we went to a box-and-one to slow her down in the second half. That is the ultimate respect the other team can give to a player.”

Although pleased with how she played this season, Banks said her first priority is the team.

The Blue Devils had a decent season, finishing 14-10 overall, but Banks said things ended on a sour note with a regional semifinal loss at Lodi. Evansville has not won a conference title since 2007 or a regional title since 2003. The Blue Devils have never played at state.

“I definitely think we can put some numbers up there,” Banks said of the banner that hangs in the school gymnasium highlighting the conference and tournament titles won by the girls basketball program. “We have the talent coming back to do so.

‘We just have to finish some games better than we did this year and take things one game at a time.”

With the reigning Gazette player of the year leading the way, the girls basketball trophy case at Evansville could get some new hardware by this time next year.