Evansville High’s girls basketball team kept its Rock Valley title hopes alive Wednesday night.

Paige Banks scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils to a 55-33 conference win over Brodhead.

Evansville (13-8, 12-5) needs to win its last Rock Valley game Friday at Walworth Big Foot, while first-place McFarland needs to lose its final two against Jefferson and Beloit Turner which would create a tie for first.

The Blue Devils pulled away Wednesday night thanks to a 27-11 advantage in the second half. Leah Wagner added 13 points for Evansville.

EVANSVILLE 55, BRODHEAD 33

Brodhead (33)—Purdue 1-0-2; Wilson 0-2-2; O. Oliver 1-0-2; Kail 2-3-7; Treseman 1-1-3; Moe 2-3-8; A. Oliver 2-1-7; Lawrence 1-0-2. Totals: 10-10-33

Evansville (55)—Hazard 2-0-4; Fillner 1-0-2; Baumberger 1-0-2; Efftemoff 2-1-5; Wagner 6-1-13; Tofte 3-0-6; Banks 6-7-19; Bush 1-2-4. Totals: 22-11-55

Brodhead 22 11—33

Evansville 28 27—55

Three-point goals—Brodhead 3 (A. Oliver 2, Moe). Free throws missed—Brodhead 6, Evansville 6. Total fouls—Brodhead 15, Evansville 15

East Troy 57, Turner 56—Grace Lomen made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Trojans to the Rock Valley win.

East Troy (15-6, 12-5) remained tied for second with Evansville.

Olivia Tinder had a game-high 19 points for Turner (8-12, 6-10).

EAST TROY 57, TURNER 56

East Troy (57)—Rice 4-5-15; Moker 1-0-2; Aleckson 1-0-3; Lindow 2-2-7; Scurek 3-0-6; Donagan 2-0-4; G. Lomen 6-2-18; A Lomen 1-0-2. Totals: 20-9-57

Turner (56)—Fitzgerald 2-1-5; Fowler 5-0-14; Young 3-1-9; Njoo 3-0-9; Tinder 7-5-19. Totals: 20-7-56

East Troy 27 30—57

Beloit Turner 21 35—56

Three-point goals—East Troy 8 (G. Lomen 4, Rice 2, Aleckson, Lindow), Turner 9 (Fowler 4, Njoo 3, Young 2). Free throws missed—East Troy 3, Turner 11. Total fouls—East Troy 18, Turner 14