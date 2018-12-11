EVANSVILLE
The Evansville High girls basketball team played like it had nothing to lose Tuesday evening.
Coach Tina Aasen wishes her team would do that more often.
Paige Banks and Abby Eftemoff combined for 38 points, and the Blue Devils put together their most complete performance of the season in a 60-48 upset of the Whitewater Whippets, injecting more chaos into the Rock Valley Conference’s race.
“I told them right after the game, ‘If this doesn’t prove to you right now that we can play with anybody, there’s nothing I can say or show you,’” Aasen said after Evansville’s first win over Whitewater since Feb. 22, 2005.
The Blue Devils (3-5, 3-3 RVC) ran their methodical offense most of the game until Whitewater began to press late in the second half.
But by then, the outcome had mostly been decided. Evansville held Whitewater without a field goal for about seven minutes early in the second half and opened up a 14-point lead.
The Blue Devils have won two straight games since struggling during a four-game losing skid in November.
“Here, we had nothing to lose,” Eftemoff said after scoring 18 points. “I think that calmed us.
“Every game we were so close, but at the end we kind of lost it because we worked ourselves up so much.”
Banks made 9 of 13 free throws on her way to 20 points. The junior sank 7 of her 8 free throws in the second half to help keep Whitewater at bay.
Kacie Carollo led the Whippets (4-3, 4-2 RVC) with 18 points, while Abby Grosinske and Cassidy Laue each had 10.
Whitewater was unbeaten in conference play a week ago, but a 69-62 loss to first-place East Troy on Thursday and Tuesday’s unexpected result dropped the Whippets into a second-place tie with McFarland and Big Foot.
Adding to the chaos, previously-unbeaten East Troy was upset by Jefferson on Tuesday.
“I think on any night, there could be a plethora of anybody beating anybody,” Aasen said. “It’s going to be that kind of year.”
Whitewater made a late run, pulling to within four points of Evansville on Laue’s basket with 2:36 remaining.
But Banks completed a three-point play, Josey Rinehart grabbed an offensive rebound for a put-back and the Blue Devils made eight free throws in the final minutes to put the game out of reach.
“We run an old-school offense,” Aasen said. “If we run through it 52 times for three minutes, that’s three minutes the other team doesn’t have the ball.”
That calm approach benefited the Blue Devils against an opponent considered among the best in the Rock Valley. They will take aim at another conference heavyweight Friday at East Troy.
The Whippets and Blue Devils will meet again in Whitewater on Feb. 1.
Whitewater continues Rock Valley play Friday at home against Brodhead.
EVANSVILLE 60, WHITEWATER 48
Whitewater (48)—Beecroft 2-1-6, Grosinske 3-3-10, Carollo 7-3-18, Henneman 0-2-2, Laue 5-0-10, Schumacher 1-0-2. Totals: 18-9-48.
Evansville (60)—Rinehart 3-1-7, Hazard 2-0-4, Fillner 1-1-3, Eftemoff 7-3-18, Wagner 1-1-3, Acker 0-1-1, Tofte 2-0-4, Banks 5-9-20. Totals: 21-16-60.
Whitewater 24 24—48
Evansville 30 30—60
3-point goals—Whitewater 3 (Beecroft, Grosinske, Carollo), Evansville 2 (Eftemoff, Banks). Free throws missed—Whitewater 12, Evansville 11. Total fouls—Whitewater 18, Evansville 15.
