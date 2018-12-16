If Evansvillle High junior Paige Banks ever needs an understanding person to discuss her battle recovering from a concussion last year, she knows where to turn—just down the Blue Devils’ bench.
Stephanie Aasen is the Evansville High girls junior varsity coach and assistant varsity coach under head coach Tina Aasen—her mother.
Banks was forced to miss the final two months of last season after suffering a concussion Jan. 12.
Stephanie sat out her entire junior season while playing at Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa, because of the effects of a concussion suffered her sophomore season. During a scramble for the ball, Stephanie fell and smacked her head on the court. A moment later, an opponent fell onto her head.
It was a moment that still affects Stephanie today. At the time, it halted Stephanie’s life.
“She spent two weeks in her dorm room,” said Tina, who coached Stephanie at Orfordville Parkview High.
“No lights, no TV,” Tina recalled. “All she was allowed to do was go to the bathroom and eat.”
Like Banks, Stephanie had to miss extensive class time.
“Those fluorescent lights in schools are just brutal,” Tina said. “Stephanie had some issues with school work. She couldn’t go to class. She couldn’t read.”
The Aasens are grateful for the way Clarke College responded to the situation.
Stephanie gained weight and suffered bouts of depression, which doctors said is normal for young athletes who suffer concussions.
“People don’t understand,” Tina said. “Some think, ‘Oh, you got a bump on your head.’ But it changes their lives. No phones, no TV, no music.”
It took seven months before Stephanie was able to get on a treadmill and walk.
She did return to the Clarke basketball team and played her senior season. She graduated and has been a math teacher at Janesville Parker for three years.
But the effects of her concussion still linger. Doctors say she suffered some hearing loss in one ear.
Tina says parents and the athletes—especially in high school—have to weigh the benefits of playing sports with the long-terms effects a concussion—or multiple concussions—can bring.
“Is it worth it?” Tina said. “That’s when as a parent, you have to ask, ‘Is high school sports worth it?’”
