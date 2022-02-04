Elkhorn picks up Southern Lakes win; Delavan-Darien, Badger lose Gazette staff Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mikayla Champeny helped the Elkhorn Area girls basketball team pick up its third Southern Lakes win of the season Friday night.Champeny scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Elks to a 48-37 win over Waterford.Elkhorn (6-15, 3-8) built an 11-point halftime lead.ELKHORN 48, WATERFORD 37Waterford (37)--Cornell 3-3-10; Krueger 2-1-5; Rozanski 2-0-5; Acker 1-0-2; Snifka 0-2-2; Henningfeld 5-3-13. Totals: 13-9-37Elkhorn (48)--Anzalone 2-0-4; Larson 3-0-6; Storlie 1-0-3; Tuescher 2-2-6; Runnells 4-0-8; Schneider 1-0-2; Champany 5-7-19. Totals: 18-9-48Halftime--Elkhorn 31, Waterford 20. Three-point goals--Waterford 2, (Cornell, Rozanski), Elkhorn 3 (Champeny 2, Storlie). Free throws missed--Waterford 4, Elkhorn 6.Wilmot 74, Delavan-Darien 44--McKenna Johnson poured in 41 points, including 11 3-pointers, to lead the Panthers to the wib.Rylee Crull scored 17 points for Delavan-Darien (4-15, 1-10).WILMOT 74, DELAVAN-DARIEN 44Wilmot (74)--Raymond 4-0-9; Klaha 1-0-2; Beagle 0-2-2; Ma. Johnson 4-0-11; Mc. Johnson 14-2-41; Pittman 1-0-3; Sala 3-0-6. Totals: 27-4-74Delavan-Darien (44)--Young 1-0-2; Green 1-0-2; Crull 8-1-17; Stallings 5-2-12; Gonzalez 1-0-3; Williams 2-0-4; Quartucci 2-0-4. TOtals: 20-3-44Halftime--Wilmot 38, Delavan-Darien 19. Three-point goals--Wilmot 16 (Mc. Johnson 11, Ma. Johnson 3, Raymond, Pittman), Delavan-Darien 1 (Gonzalez). Free throws missed--Wilmot 3, Delavan-Darien 5 Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Southern Lakes Girls Basketball Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville metal band cracks Billboard's Top 40 Man arrested for seventh OWI after hit-and-run crash in tavern parking lot Armory in downtown Janesville sold to Burlington wedding venue operators After city's third homicide in four days, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles decries 'no-snitching' culture Expect more police at Janesville schools sporting events after Beloit shooting Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form