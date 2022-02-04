01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Mikayla Champeny helped the Elkhorn Area girls basketball team pick up its third Southern Lakes win of the season Friday night.

Champeny scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Elks to a 48-37 win over Waterford.

Elkhorn (6-15, 3-8) built an 11-point halftime lead.

ELKHORN 48, WATERFORD 37

Waterford (37)--Cornell 3-3-10; Krueger 2-1-5; Rozanski 2-0-5; Acker 1-0-2; Snifka 0-2-2; Henningfeld 5-3-13. Totals: 13-9-37

Elkhorn (48)--Anzalone 2-0-4; Larson 3-0-6; Storlie 1-0-3; Tuescher 2-2-6; Runnells 4-0-8; Schneider 1-0-2; Champany 5-7-19. Totals: 18-9-48

Halftime--Elkhorn 31, Waterford 20. Three-point goals--Waterford 2, (Cornell, Rozanski), Elkhorn 3 (Champeny 2, Storlie). Free throws missed--Waterford 4, Elkhorn 6.

Wilmot 74, Delavan-Darien 44--McKenna Johnson poured in 41 points, including 11 3-pointers, to lead the Panthers to the wib.

Rylee Crull scored 17 points for Delavan-Darien (4-15, 1-10).

WILMOT 74, DELAVAN-DARIEN 44

Wilmot (74)--Raymond 4-0-9; Klaha 1-0-2; Beagle 0-2-2; Ma. Johnson 4-0-11; Mc. Johnson 14-2-41; Pittman 1-0-3; Sala 3-0-6. Totals: 27-4-74

Delavan-Darien (44)--Young 1-0-2; Green 1-0-2; Crull 8-1-17; Stallings 5-2-12; Gonzalez 1-0-3; Williams 2-0-4; Quartucci 2-0-4. TOtals: 20-3-44

Halftime--Wilmot 38, Delavan-Darien 19. Three-point goals--Wilmot 16 (Mc. Johnson 11, Ma. Johnson 3, Raymond, Pittman), Delavan-Darien 1 (Gonzalez). Free throws missed--Wilmot 3, Delavan-Darien 5

