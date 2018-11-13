ELKHORN
Once the opening-night nerves dissipated, the Elkhorn Area High girls basketball team turned its attention to picking apart the full-court pressure it was facing.
Chaos eventually turned to calm.
Easy points followed for the Elks, who christened their remodeled gymnasium with a 63-46 nonconference victory Tuesday over the Columbus Cardinals.
"Just complete first-game jitters," said senior Ryley Rand, Elkhorn's starting point guard who set a career high with 18 points. "Once we started getting press breaks and easy layups off the presses, we had good momentum."
Elkhorn trailed by 11 points when coach Jeff Brown called a timeout with about three minutes left in the first half. The Elks responded by scoring the next 20 points, using the Cardinals' own press against them to generate layups in transition.
"If you calm down when they're flying all over, you're usually OK," Brown said. "Sometimes, you wear teams out that press a lot because they're running all over the place."
The Elks (1-0) did just that.
Elkhorn scored the final nine points of the first half, capped by Rand's three-point play with 3.3 seconds left, to pull within two points.
The Elks' deficit was erased 10 seconds into the second half on Haley Remington's three-point play. Eight more points followed before Columbus made two free throws to end Elkhorn's onslaught.
The Elks outscored the Cardinals 36-17 in the second half.
"You've got to make them pay for pressing," Brown said. "They're going to get a few on you, but you've got to make sure you get a few back on them."
Elkhorn senior Payton Christensen led all players with 21 points, including a 10-for-13 effort at the free-throw line. Remington had nine points and Anastasia Grochowski added seven for the Elks, who shot 50 percent from the field but committed 23 turnovers.
Emma Paulson scored 14 points for the Cardinals (0-1). Sophomore Jordan Link, Columbus' only returning starter from last season, had nine points.
The Cardinals shot 30.7 percent with 18 turnovers.
Rand had just one small quibble with Elkhorn's revamped court, part of a $22.9 million referendum that included a 50,000-square-foot-indoor practice facility, a new weight room and artificial turf for several of the school's outdoor fields.
"It throws me off because there's no bottom block, but other than that, I love it," she said. "It was fun to play on."
The Elks will have to wait to play on the court again. They travel to face nonconference opponent Williams Bay on Thursday.
ELKHORN 63, COLUMBUS 46
Columbus (46)--Raley 4-2-10, Link 3-2-9, Ashley Olson 1-0-3, Savannah Olson 1-0-3, Zittel 1-1-3, Huber 1-0-3, Toutant 0-1-1, Paulson 5-0-14. Totals: 16-6-46.
Elkhorn (63)--Rand 7-3-18, Dillyn Ivey 2-0-4, Remington 4-1-9, Christensen, 5-10-21, Ehrhardt 1-0-2, Grochowski 3-1-7, Ivey 1-0-2. Totals: 23-15-63.
Columbus;29;17--46
Elkhorn;27;36--63
3-point goals--Columbus 8 (Paulson 4, Link 1, Ashley Olson 1, Savannah Olson 1, Huber 1), Elkhorn 2 (Christenson 1, Rand 1). Free throws missed--Columbus 6, Elkhorn 9. Total fouls--Columbus 19, Elkhorn 16.
