Janesville Craig's girls basketball players know they are fortunate to even be playing games right now.
That does not mean close losses are any less aggravating for a competitive group.
Three nights after losing their season opener by one point, the Cougars led Madison Edgewood for much of Friday night only to lose 72-67 in a nonconference home game on Bob Suter Court.
"We're obviously so fortunate to play and would do anything to play--wear a mask, do whatever," said Craig senior Claudia Fieiras, who scored 14 points and became the program's all-time career scoring leader. "But when the games are this close, we do still have a moment where we feel let down.
"But we just tell ourselves, next practice. We play Monday again. Make two or three more shots, we're right in it."
Neither Craig nor Edgewood led by more than seven points at any time Friday night.
The Cougars held a narrow lead for nearly the entire first half and were up 51-47 when sophomore Ellie Magestro-Kennedy (15 points) drove to the bucket for a basket with a little more than nine minutes left.
Edgewood seized control, and the lead for good, in the next four minutes. The Crusaders scored 13 of the next 15 points, including five from Saint Louis University commit Sarah Lazar and a pair of 3-pointers from junior guard Abby Myers.
Craig still trailed by seven with about four minutes left but found a way to claw back within one, 64-63, when Magestro-Kennedy made a layup with less than 2:30 left.
After an Edgewood turnover, the Cougars had a chance to take the lead but missed a shot at the rim. At the other end, Edgewood senior Sydney Olson drove to the hoop for a basket, was fouled and completed a three-point play for a 67-63 lead.
"We had opportunities--layups, free throws, we went to the line 29 times," said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken, who saw his team miss a dozen free throws after going 14 of 24 from the line against Union Grove in the opener. "It was the same as Tuesday, we had chances, and we were ahead at halftime of both games.
"It's just frustrating because I think we could've beat both teams. We could be 2-0. But we're not."
Craig got back within two on a jumper by junior Kate Huml, who had a team-high 18 points, with just under a minute left. But Edgewood closed the game out at the line by making 5 of 6 attempts in the final 40 seconds.
Lazar and senior Baluck Deang each scored 19 points for the Crusaders. Freshman Mya Nicholson gave Craig four players in double figures with 11 points.
"This team is super talented--shooting, defense, everything," Fieiras said. "I'm not worried about it. I know we've got the next game."
Craig will play at Muskego on Monday night.
Fieiras becomes scoring leader
With a pair of free throws that gave Craig the lead with just over 11 minutes left Friday, Fieiras became the program's all-time scoring leader.
With 14 points, she now has 1,053 for her career. Fieiras passed Alison Hughes, who scored 1,045 and is now the top assistant in the Craig girls program.
"It doesn't seem real," Fieiras said. "The last four years have been a total blur. And I look up to Al Hughes so much. She's one of the greatest women's players I've ever seen. Just knowing that she has helped me, all my teammates, family, friends, means the world, and it's just surreal."
"It was nice for Claudia to get that mark at home," Storbakken said. "She's just a great kid. She's a competitor and goes to the basket like nobody else--gets to the line, puts pressure on a defense."
EDGEWOOD 72, CRAIG 67
Edgewood (72)--Myers 2-0-6, Foley 1-2-4, Barth 1-3-5, Deang 6-6-19, Grosse 4-0-10, Olson 2-4-9, Lazar 6-6-19. Totals: 22-21-72.
Craig (67)--Campbell 1-3-5, Huml 6-2-18, Magestro-Kennedy 6-2-15, Fieiras 3-8-14, McBride 2-0-4, Nicholson 3-2-11. Totals: 21-17-67.
Madison Edgewood;31;41--72
Janesville Craig;34;33--67
3-point goals--ME 7 (Myers 2, Grosse 2, Deang, Olson, Lazar), JC 8 (Huml 4, Nicholson 3, Magestro-Kennedy). Free throws missed--ME 12, JC 12. Total fouls--ME 24, JC 21.