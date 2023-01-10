BRODHEAD — It was a defensive battle on Tuesday in a girls basketball game for the top spot in the Rock Valley Conference.
Down 25-14 at halftime, Edgerton, No. 5 in Division 3 in WisSports.com’s rankings, poked away at Brodhead’s lead and emerged victorious, 46-38.
“That’s an emotional win,” Edgerton coach Chris Jenny said. “We’re very proud, and that was a signature win on the road. We’ve had lots of great wins the last three years, and this is the biggest one on the road by far.”
The conference rivals played methodically on offense under tight defense to start the first half. Looking for the best shot possible and limiting turnovers, the Crimson Tide (13-1 overall, 9-1 Rock Valley) quickly jumped out to a five-point lead.
Brodhead’s Abbie Dix was in top form, scoring her team’s first six points of the night. On the other end of the court, the Crimson Tide’s Sylvia Fox and Shannon Rusch were playing hard and scoring points.
Battling for first place in the conference — and with each team’s top players playing well — it would be up to each team’s role players and benches to decide the game.
In the first half, it was Cardinals’ guard Addie Yates. She gave Brodhead (9-4, 7-2) its first lead of the night after nailing a floater in the paint, making the score 11-9.
The scoreboard would trade leads after Fox hit a 3-point shot, and Brodhead’s Alexis Kammerer answered with a low-block field goal on the next possession.
Kammerer then hit a corner 3-pointer to give the Cardinals a 16-12 lead. Edgerton’s Marti Rebman scored in the paint on the next possession for the Crimson Tide’s last scoring in the first half.
Brodhead went on a tear from there to close out the half. Taetum Hoesly made a basket in the paint after being fouled. Dix scored a basket while leaning towards the baseline and was also fouled. She made the free throw, and a couple of possessions later, Kammerer hit another 3-point shot at the top of the key to cap a 9-2 Brodhead run to close the first half.
Yates opened the second half with a corner 3-point shot. Down by double digits, the Crimson Tide slowly switched the flow of the contest. It wasn’t a big run that changed the team’s fate but a hard-nosed defensive approach. Midway through the second half, Edgerton finally reeled Brodhead back in.
“We got stops on the defensive end to hold Brodhead to 13 points in the second half,” Jenny said. “It was huge and gave us an opportunity. Our secret sauce is moving the ball and shooting, and I thought in the first half we were not very patient. In the second, we got the ball moving side to side and we got really good looks. That was the difference.”
Midway through the second half, Fox nailed a 3-point shot at the top of the key to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 30-24. A corner 3-pointer from Jillian Scharlau trimmed Brodhead’s lead to just three points one possession later.
Kammerer made a bucket to slow the Crimson Tide’s momentum, but Edgerton wasn’t finished.
A few possessions later, Fox earned a three-point play opportunity, then Rebman hit a huge 3-pointer that gave Edgerton its first lead since the first half of the contest.
Rebman was critical for the Crimson Tide in their comeback victory. The freshman guard led the team in scoring with 15 points and hit two critical 3-point baskets in the second half.
“She was great,” Jenny said. “She’s one of the better shooters in the area, maybe even the state. I thought she showed it tonight and knocked down some really big shots. More importantly, I thought on the defensive end, she was much more active in the second half. She got a couple of deflections and got more active on the glass.”
As the end of the game neared, Edgerton never looked back. Fox stole the ball on a Brodhead inbound pass and was fouled. She hit both free throws and gave Edgerton a three-point advantage.
On the other end, Dix made an impressive shot in the paint surrounded by three Crimson Tide defenders. Brodhead was a point down at that pont, but another Rebman 3-point shot secured Edgerton’s victory.
“It feels good (to contribute),” Rebman said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
Fox scored 14 points in the contest and Rusch added another nine points.
For Brodhead, Yates led the team in scoring with 11 points. Dix and Kammerer each scored 10 points.
Tied for first place in the conference with McFarland, Edgerton will play Deerfield at home at 7 p.m. Monday, while Brodhead will travel to Beloit Turner for a game at 7 p.m. Friday.
EDGERTON 46, BRODHEAD 38
Edgerton (46)—Rebman 5-1-15, Langer 1-0-2, Scharlau 2-0-6, Fox 2-9-14, Rusch 3-3-9. Totals 13-13-46.
Brodhead (38)—Yates 4-2-11, Dahl 2-0-5, Kammerer 4-0-10, Hoesly 1-0-2, Dix 4-2-10. Totals 15-4-38.
Halftime—Brodhead 25, Edgerton 14. 3-point goals—Edgerton 7 (Rebman 4, Scharlau 2, Fox), Brodhead 4 (Yates, Dahl, Kammerer 2). Missed free throws—Edgerton 6, Brodhead 7. Team fouls—Edgerton 15, Brodhead 16.