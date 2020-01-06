Monday was one of those nights for the offense of the Edgerton High girls basketball team.

Kate Fox Gunderson scored 23 points, but no other Crimson Tide player had more than eight, which allowed Deerfield to collect a 43-37 nonconference win on the Edgerton court.

Only four Edgerton players scored in the game. The Crimson Tide fell to 1-9 on the season.

DEERFIELD 43, EDGERTON 37

Deerfield (43)—Winger, 1-0-2; Eickhoff, 3-0-6; Ezzell, 3-2-8; Siewert, 4-2-11; Brattlie, 1-0-2; Haak, 3-4-10; Fischer, 1-2-4. Totals: 16-10-43.

Edgerton (37)—Rebman, 2-1-5; Fox Gunderson, 7-8-23; Schuman, 3-1-8; Fox, 0-1-1. Totals: 12-11-37.

Deerfield 20 23—43

Edgerton 18 19—37

3-point goals—D 1 (Siewert), E 2 (Fox Gunderson, Schuman). Free throws missed—D 17, E 7. Total fouls—D 19, E 20. Fouled out—Rebman.