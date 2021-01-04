Janesville Parker's girls basketball team needed one half to shake the rust off Monday.
The Vikings had not played in more than three weeks due to COVID-19 issues just before the holidays.
They scored just nine points in the first half in a 64-38 nonconference loss at Edgerton.
"We struggled to put the ball int he basket early," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "We looked rusty after not playing for three weeks. We have to get better at the little things before we can make a step forward."
Edgerton led 37-9 at the break and coasted from there. The Crimson Tide got a game-high 17 points from Carly Rebman, and Sylvia Fox had all 12 of her points in the decisive opening 18 minutes.
Alexys Luek led the Vikings with 15 points. Parker played with just six active players as senior guard Alli Rosga is out with an injury.
The Vikings play at Beloit Turner on Friday.
EDGERTON 64, PARKER 38
Parker (38)--Ayers 3-0-6, Simmons 1-0-2, Luek 6-0-15, Booth 3-0-07, Miller 4-0-8. Totals: 17-0-38.
Edgerton (64)--Rebman 7-2-17, Bowen 1-0-2, Blum 4-0-9, Gunderson 4-0-10, Delgado 0-1-1, Fox 4-3-12, Rusch 2-3-7, Zeimet 2-0-4. Totals: 25-9-64.
Janesville Parker;9;29--38
Edgerton;37;27--64
3-point goals--Parker 4 (Luek 3, Booth), Edgerton 5 (Gunderson 2, Rebman, Blum, Fox). Free throws missed--Parker 4, Edgerton 12. Total fouls--Parker 14, Edgerton 11.