The preparations for the postseason continued for the Edgerton girls basketball team Monday night.
The Crimson Tide improved to 21-2 on the season and 15-2 in the Rock Valley Conference with a 65-20 victory over Beloit Turner at home.
Even with its lofty record, Edgerton was shut out of a chance to win the Rock Valley title Monday night when Brodhead (21-2, 17-0) took a 50-42 victory at Jefferson, giving the Cardinals a two-game lead in the league race with one game to play.
That game should be a good one: Edgerton, ranked fifth in the state in Division 3, visits Brodhead, ranked sixth in Division 4, at 7 p.m. Thursday to close the regular season.
And then comes the WIAA tournament, where the Crimson Tide earned a No. 2 seeding and a first-round bye in its half of the Wautoma sectional.
“I think we’ve been pretty consistent all year,” coach Chris Jenny said. “Our goal all along has been to see how deep a run we can make into the playoffs, and I think we’re in a pretty good spot right now.”
Edgerton senior guard Kate Gunderson made four 3-point baskets and matched junior forward Shannon Rusch’s team-leading total of 18 points. Abby Blum added 11 for the Crimson Tide.
“Our system is really about having interchangeable parts,” Jenny said. “Tonight we had eight of our 10 kids score.”
Gunderson, who passed the 1,000-point career mark less than two weeks ago, is still considering multiple college invitations, Jenny said.
Edgerton rolled to a 39-11 halftime lead and held Turner to four field goals on the night while hitting 10 3-pointers of its own.