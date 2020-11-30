EDGERTON
Two games into the season, the Edgerton girls basketball team is already flashing its depth.
The Crimson Tide had five players score at least eight points in their opening game last week, and they had four players in double figures Monday against visiting Beloit Turner.
The Tide scored 14 of the game’s first 16 points and cruised to a 74-43 victory.
“In the first two games, the spreading around of the ball has been critical,” Edgerton first-year coach Chris Jenny said. “That’s the kind of basketball we want to play. It makes us tough to defend.”
Abby Blum led the Crimson Tide with 21 points, while Kate Fox Gunderson had 14, Sylvia Fox had 13 and Carly Rebman had 12.
“They’ve got three kids who can score from all three levels,” Turner coach Nick Faralli said. “That makes them an extremely difficult team to defend. Them getting Blum is a huge addition, because she brings a lot to the table.”
Blum, who had 17 of her 21 points in the first half, averaged a little more than five points per game while playing for Janesville Parker last year as a sophomore.
The Trojans struggled with turnovers throughout the evening. Olivia Tinder led Turner with 13 points while Presley Hasse had eight including a pair of 3-pointers.
Turner trailed 35-17 at halftime, with the Crimson Tide nailing six 3-pointers en route to the advantage.
“It seemed like every time we had a little spurt going, they would get an open look and knock it down,” Faralli said. “You’ve got to give them credit, they hit a lot of shots. We’re still figuring out things defensively while playing with a lot of new pieces. We’ll learn as we go, and we got taught a tough lesson tonight.”
The Crimson Tide’s zone was effective against Tinder, who was often collapsed upon when she managed to get a touch in the post.
“They won’t be the last team to use that strategy defensively,” Farilli said. “We have some unproven pieces around Liv, and we’ve got to find somebody who can shoulder the load from her. For right now, the game plan when you’re playing Turner has to be don’t let Tinder beat you.”
Edgerton has outscored its first two opponents—Turner and Lomira—by a margin of 136-64.
“I was really happy with the effort and work the girls put in during unusual circumstances over the summer,” Jenny said. “It’s nice to see that pay off with a good start.”
EDGERTON 74, TURNER 43
Turner—Adams 0 5-6 5, Wilson 1 0-1 2, P. Hasse3 0-0 8, Fernandez 1 3-4 5, Klossner 2 0-1 4, Tinder 6 0-1 13, Peyton Hasse 2 0-0 4, Combs 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 8-17 43.
Edgerton—Rebman 5 2-3 12, Snyder 1 0-3 2, Bowen 1 0-2 2, Blum 8 1-3 21, Scharlau 1 0-0 2, Gunderson 6 0-1 14, Shaw 1 0-0 2, Fox 5 2-2 13, Rusch 3 0-0 6. Totals: 31 5-12 74.
Beloit Turner 17 26—43
Edgerton 35 39—74
3-point goals—Turner 3 (Hasse 2, Tinder), Edgerton 7 (Blum 4, Fox Gunderson 2, Fox). Total fouls—Turner 15, Edgerton 17.