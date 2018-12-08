Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team spent too much time Saturday playing catch-up.
Madison La Follette never trailed in handing the Cougars their third consecutive loss.
Kaitlyn Eder made 6 of 8 3-pointers on the way to 26 points, and the Lancers won 66-53 in a Big Eight Conference game.
“Climbing the hill is exhausting,” Craig head coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Our defense wasn’t very good tonight. We can’t give up 66 points. This is the first game this year where I felt like the other team outplayed us. They outrebounded us and got to a lot of loose balls.”
Storbakken also lamented his team’s slow start to each half.
Craig quickly fell behind 4-0 in the opening possessions of the game. The Cougars tied the game at 5-5, but La Follette went on a 6-0 run from there and never relinquished the lead again.
The Cougars trailed by seven at halftime but again gave up five quick points to fall behind by double digits.
Craig cut its deficit to five, 50-45, with about six minutes remaining. But La Follette made a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession, and then Eder buried her final 3-pointer of the night to push the lead back to 10.
Senior Emily Pierson went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line on the way to 22 points for the Cougars.
“We’ve just got to stay together and keep believing,” Storbakken said.
Craig plays at Madison East on Friday.
LA FOLLETTE 66, CRAIG 53
Craig (53)—Gregg 2-0-5, Huml 0-2-2, Pierson 5-8-22, Parkhurst 1-0-2, Elgas 1-0-2, Fieiras 4-5-14, Dunlavy 2-2-6. Totals: 15-17-53.
La Follette (66)—Driver 1-0-3, Ingersoll 0-4-4, Eder 7-6-26, Riak 5-3-13, Prewitt 6-0-12, Walker 0-1-1, Olson 2-3-7. Totals: 21-17-66.
Janesville Craig 26 27—53
Madison La Follette 33 33—66
3-point goals—Craig 6 (Pierson 4, Gregg, Fieiras), La Follette 7 (Eder 6, Driver). Free throws missed—Craig 4, La Follette 8. Total fouls—Craig 19, La Follette 20. Fouled out—Elgas, Pierson.
