Jessica Massey spoiled Janesville Parker’s chance at its first win of the season Thursday.

Massey hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the game to lift Eau Claire Memorial to a 47-37 win at the JustAgame Holiday Tournament in the Wisconsin Dells.

Parker (0-10) led by two at half and for most of the second half until Massey’s heroics late.

“We played a pretty good game,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “Those 3s really hurt us, because then we were forced to foul, and they made their free throws at the end.

“But I thought we took a positive step forward today. We only had 11 turnovers, which is huge for us, and we didn’t play timid. We were very aggressive, especially Ryann Porter.”

Porter finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks. Brooke Graesslin also scored 12 points for the Vikings, who led 18-16 at half.

Parker wraps up the two-day tournament today with a game against Crandon (6-2).

MEMORIAL 47, PARKER 37

Memorial (47)—Massey 4-2-12; L. Gibbons 2-0-4; H. Gibbons 0-1-1; Rossow 2-4-8; Tangley 2-2-8; Brennan 1-4-6; Wessels 3-2-8. Totals: 14-15-47

Parker (37)—Porter 3-5-12; Dooman 2-0-4; Demrow 1-0-2; Graesslin 5-0-12; Luek 3-1-7. Totals: 14-6-37

Eau Claire Memorial 16 31—47

Janesville Parker 18 19—37

3-point goals—Memorial 4 (Massey 2, Tangley 2), Parker 3 (Graesslin 2, Porter). Free throws missed—Memorial 6, Parker 5. Total fouls—Memorial 12, Parker 18. Fouled out—Demrow

