JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker’s girls basketball team ran into a matchup nightmare Saturday.
Literally.
The undersized Vikings struggled to keep possession of the ball against Madison East’s stifling 1-3-1 half-court trap zone defense.
Parker committed 23 first-half turnovers, and the Purgolders pulled away early in the second half on the way to a 68-44 Big Eight Conference victory in Parker’s gym.
“We just play too soft, plain and simple,” Parker head coach Jennah Hartwig said. “We don’t execute because we choose not to. Until we decide to play tougher, mentally and physically, and want the ball and be better passers and less selfish teammates, it’s not going to be good.”
The Vikings fell to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in Big Eight play.
Still, they remained within single digits until late in the first half, and they trailed just 30-19 at halftime.
But East used a 29-5 run over the first 10 minutes of the second half to stretch its lead into the 30s.
“We feel sorry for ourselves and start playing as individuals and not as a team,” Hartwig said. “We don’t have a group of five that go out there and play for each other. It’s that simple, especially in a game that’s so physical and aggressive.
“In that kind of game, if you can’t be fundamentally sound, you’re going to struggle.”
Despite the aggressive style of defense, the Purgolders were whistled for just five first-half fouls and got to the free throw line 34 times, compared to Parker’s 10. East made just 15 of those free-throw attempts.
But that was plenty, as Parker’s turnovers often led to quick baskets at the other end, especially during the early second-half run.
Asala Moseberry led three East players in double figures with 18 points, while Kalena Bentley had 11 of her 17 in the second half.
“We hadn’t really played a 1-3-1 yet, so we keep trying to adjust based on what teams are doing to us,” Hartwig said.
Parker junior guard Jena Forrestal led all scorers with 20 points.
The Vikings host Middleton—another team that has shown a zone defense early this season—on Friday night.
“We just have to keep trying to get better, because I know Middleton has been playing some 1-3-1,” Hartwig said.
EAST 68, PARKER 44
East (68)—Meyer 3-0-8, Bentley 7-3-17, Hilliard 0-3-3, Moseberry 6-5-18, Banks 1-1-3, Boston 6-3-15, Harvey-William 2-0-4. Totals: 25-15-68.
Parker (44)—J. Forrestal 6-4-20, Porter 2-0-4, B. Forrestal 2-0-4, Graesslin 1-0-3, Rosga 3-0-7, Dooman 1-0-2, Brunner 1-0-2, Manuel 0-2-2. Totals: 16-6-44.
Madison East;30;38—68
Janesville Parker;19;25—44
3-point goals—East 3 (Meyer 2, Moseberry), Parker 6 (J. Forrestal 4, Graesslin, Rosga). Free throws missed—East 19, Parker 4. Total fouls—East 16, Parker 22. Fouled out—Boston.
