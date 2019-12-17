Madison East raced past Janesville Parker on Tuesday in Big Eight Conference girls basketball.

Alonna Harvey-Williams scored 29 points to lead the Purgolders to a 97-70 home win.

East (4-4, 3-3) led by 12 at halftime and scored 51 points in the second half. The Purgolders have now scored 89 points or more in their last three games.

"We played a good first half," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "And in the second half, we pushed the tempo and cut the lead back to 10 with about eight minutes left.

"Unfortunately, we didn't box out, missed some layups and some defensive assignments, and that killed us.

"We have to be able to do the little things to be able to compete, and we didn't tonight."

Parker (2-5, 1-4) got 16 points Jasmyn Demrow-Calvin and 12 from Paisley Booth.

The Vikings made 29 of 41 free throw attempts.

Parker plays at Middleton on Thursday.

EAST 97, PARKER 70

Parker (70)--Ayers 1-4-6; Shelton 2-3-7; Forrestal 1-3-5; Luek 2-3-7; Booth 3-5-12; Ahrens-Egger 1-4-6; Demrow-Calvin 5-6-16; Carlson 0-1-1; Blum 4-0-10. Totals: 19-29-70

East (97)--Meyer 1-0-3; Bentley 7-0-15; Hilliard 1-0-2; Alston 1-0-2; McCullers 2-1-7; Hicks 5-0-10; Gottschalk 4-1-9; Banks 1-0-2; Mitchell 1-0-2; Fadele 7-2-16; Harvey-Williams 10-9-29. Totals: 36-13-97

Janesville Parker;34;36--70

Madison East;46;51--97

3-point goals--Parker 3 (Blum 2, Booth), East 4 (McCullers 2, Bentley, Meyer). Free throws missed--Parker 12, East 8. Total fouls--Parker 18, East 29