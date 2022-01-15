01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

MADISON

The Janesville Parker girls basketball team scored the second-most points of the season Saturday, but it was not enough in a Big Eight Conference loss to Madison East.

Ava Ehrlinger and Kylah McCullers scored 19 points each to lead the Purgolders to a 68-36 win at Madison College as part of the Big Eight's Martin Luther King Day festivities.

Parker (1-13, 1-8) cut an 18-point halftime deficit down to 12 in the second half but could not get any closer.

"We didn't do a good enough job rebounding," Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said. "East got too many second and third chances.

"And most of Ehrlinger's points came from picking our pockets. We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball."

Alyssa Ayers had 16 points to lead Parker, which plays at Beloit Memorial on Thursday.

EAST 68, PARKER 36

Parker (36)--Ayers 4-8-16; Lippens 2-1-5; Ahrens-Egger 1-6-8; Miller 3-1-7. Totals: 10-16-36

East (68)--Ehrlinger 8-3-19; Daff 2-0-4; McCullers 6-3-19; Strigel 2-2-6; Richardson 1-0-3; Thoronka 1-3-5; Jones 4-1-10; Williams 1-0-2;

Halftime--East 38, Parker 20. East 6 (McCullers 4, Richardson, Jones). Free throws--Parker 9, East 8. Total fouls--Parker 19, East 24. Fouled out--Riley, Miller

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you