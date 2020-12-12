JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig's girls basketball players beat their crosstown foes then quietly packed their bags knowing they got away with a win despite having an off day.
Janesville Parker came out on the losing side but walked out of its own gym with heads high knowing it might have played its best game of the early portion of the season.
About 30 fans were there to see what will officially go down as a nonconference game.
Turns out even rivalry games are bizarre during a global pandemic.
In the end, Craig's early surge and 19 points apiece from sophomore Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and senior Claudia Fieiras paved the way for a 65-52 victory Saturday.
"The lack of fans, parents not here, maybe we get our energy from that, but we can't blame it on that," Fieiras said of the game where the only fans were two family members per Parker player due to pandemic protocols. "We need to come in here and get energy somehow by ourselves.
"We have some tough matchups coming up, and we need to play five times better than we did today. But I know we can."
The opening 11 minutes of the game proved to be the difference.
Magestro-Kennedy had two of her five made 3-pointers during the opening 50 seconds to force a Parker timeout. And she later used a pair of free throws to cap an 8-0 run that put Craig up 25-12 with 7:17 to go before halftime.
It was a solid start for the Cougars, but head coach Kerry Storbakken wished his team would have kept its foot on the gas pedal from there.
"We talk about bringing your own energy, and they just didn't seem to do that today," Storbakken said. "We weren't talking on defense, and it was just frustrating. We got beat in the second half.
"Next week, we've got Oconomowoc, Reedsburg and Beaver Dam, and if we play like this we'll be in trouble."
Craig led 37-23 at halftime.
Fourteen of Parker's 23 first-half points came from sophomore Paisley Booth, who was playing in her first game of the season. She was an instant spark for a team that had played its first few games with just six active players.
"We showed improvement this week," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "I was proud of the effort, because I felt they played hard all the way through to the end.
"It was nice to have Paisley back. She did a great job scoring, played a really good game and played aggressive because she really wanted to be playing. And it gave us another sub."
Booth matched the game high with 19 points of her own.
The Cougars built their lead as high as 20 points when freshman Mya Nicholson worked for back-to-back inside buckets with about four minutes left in the game.
But even then Parker never backed down and closed the game on a 9-4 run.
"I told the girls, 'It's not a win, so I'm not happy,'" Hartwig said. "But I feel like there was a whole lot of improvement between last week and this week. And so we'll just keep doing that."
Fieiras agreed with Storbakken's sentiment that the Cougars need to take some steps forward, as well, particularly with a tough upcoming schedule.
"We won the rivalry game, and now we move on," Fieiras said. "We can shoot way better than we did today. We can play better and more consistent. And we will."
CRAIG 65, PARKER 52
Craig (65)--Campbell 1-0-3, Huml 3-0-9, Magestro-Kennedy 6-2-19, Fieiras 5-9-19, Clarke 1-1-3, McBride 1-0-2, Nicholson 3-0-6, Alderman 2-0-4. Totals: 22-12-65.
Parker (52)--Rosga 2-2-6, Ayers 2-3-7, Simmons 1-0-2, Luek 3-2-9, Booth 7-2-19, Green 0-2-2, Miller 3-1-7. Totals: 18-12-52.
Janesville Craig;37;28--65
Janesville Parker;23;29--52
3-point goals--Craig 9 (Magestro-Kennedy 5, Huml 3, Campbell), Parker 4 (Booth 3, Luek). Free throws missed--Craig 4, Parker 8. Total fouls--Craig 19, Parker 15. Fouled out--Magestro-Kennedy.