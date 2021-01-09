JANESVILLE
Despite playing its best game of the season Saturday, Janesville Parker's girls basketball team did not have enough firepower to hang with visiting Brodhead.
Abbie Dix scored 24 points, and the Cardinals drained six 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 70-59 nonconference win.
Parker notched its highest point total of the season but fell to 0-6. Brodhead remained unbeaten in improving to 8-0.
The Cardinals opened up a 17-point halftime lead, but the Vikings would not go away. Alyssa Ayers, who finished with a team-high 18 points along with Paisley Booth, had 15 in the second half. Parker fell behind by as many as 21 in the second half but refused to go away and kept coming back, cutting the lead to 12 twice.
"I thought coming in that the best we had played all season was against (Janesville) Craig, and I thought we were much better today than we were against Craig," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "And I'm not surprised because we had a couple of practices this week that were really good.
"Things are starting to click, and things are starting to make sense. The five girls on the court are starting to play like they're on the same page."
Brodhead trailed 2-0 early but controlled the rest of the first half thanks to a hot hand from beyond the arc. Kiarra Moe had three of the Cardinals' six 3-pointers in the first half, and her jumper just before the break gave her team a 38-21 lead.
Dix took over in the second half. After sitting out most of the first half with two fouls, Dix had 18 of her game-high 24 points in the second half. Her turnaround basket pushed the lead to 55-34 with 11:07 left.
Although his team picked up a victory, Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer was not pleased with the overall effort.
"I'm disappointed with our girls a little bit because we just came off a big win over McFarland, but didn't seem like we were ready to go today," Kammerer said. "And a lot of that was on the defensive end. We gave them too many easy looks.
"But give Parker credit, too. They kept attacking us, and we can't get into foul trouble like we did."
Parker hosts DeForest on Wednesday, while Brodhead is at Beloit Turner on Tuesday.
BRODHEAD 70, PARKER 59
Brodhead (70)--Moe 4-2-13; Dix 8-8-24; Kail 3-2-8; Kammerer 2-0-6; Oliver 5-0-12; Steinmann 1-4-7. Totals: 23-16-70.
Parker (59)--Ayers 6-5-18; Luek 1-2-4; Booth 7-3-18; Rosga 3-4-11; Miller 2-2-6; Green 1-0-2. Totals: 20-16-59.
Brodhead;38;32--70
Janesville Parker;21;38--59
3-point goals--Brodhead 8 (Moe 3, Kammerer 2, Oliver 2, Steinmann), Parker 3 (Booth, Rosga, Ayers). Free throws missed--Brodhead 10, Parker 6. Total fouls--Brodhead 22, Parker 21. Fouled out--Moe, Dix, Luek, Ayers.