Janesville Parker's girls basketball team ran into a buzzsaw Wednesday night.
DeForest raced to a 37-point halftime lead and coasted to a 75-34 nonconference win over the host Vikings.
Parker (1-7) had no answer for the size and depth of the Norskies.
"They reminded me a lot of those Middleton teams that were always so good," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said of DeForest. "They run kids in and out, are very physical and keep that full-court press on you that if you don't break it, you're in trouble.
"They punched us in the nose the first half, and I really challenged our girls at half to come out and try to win the second half. I like the way they responded and took to coaching."
Paisley Booth had 10 points for Parker but was the only player in double figures.
Parker plays at Milton on Friday night.
"We'll come back tomorrow for practice, work on a few things and get ready for Milton," Hartwig said. "The girls left the locker room after the game with their heads up because they realized that the second half, we played more like we're capable of. They only outscored us by four points the second half."
DEFOREST 75, PARKER 34
DeForest (75)--Rauls 1-0-2; Compe 4-0-11; Roth 4-3-11; Pickhardt 3-1-7; Kelliher 2-0-4; Szepieniec 3-0-6; Darlein 2-0-5; Bartels 1-6-8; Oberg 5-4-14; Hahn 3-1-7. Totals: 29-15-75
Parker (34)--Ayers 2-0-4; Simmons 1-1-3; Luek 3-0-8; Booth 4-2-10; Miller 4-1-9. Totals: 14-4-34
DeForest;49;26--75
Janesville Parker;12;22--34
3-point goals--DeForest 4 (Compe 3, Darlein), Parker 2 (Luek 2). Free throws missed--DeForest 8, Parker 4. Total fouls--DeForest 10, Parker 17