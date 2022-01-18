Sorry, an error occurred.
A slow start and a poor night shooting from beyond the arc doomed the Milton High girls basketball team Tuesday night.
DeForest jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead and coasted to a 67-48 Badger East Conference win.
Milton (8-9, 2-6) did not make a 3-point shot, and DeForest (10-6, 4-4) made eight.
Saige Radke scored a game-high 19 points for the Red Hawks but was her team’s only player in double figures.
Aspin Kelliher had 16 points to lead the Norskies.
DEFOREST 67, MILTON 48
DeForest (67)—Bartelo 2-2-7; Armstrong 4-0-9; M. Pickhardt 5-0-10; A. Kelliher 6-0-16; J. Pinkhardt 1-1-3; J. Kelliher 1-0-2; Manske 2-0-5; Oberg 3-2-9; Eiselt 3-0-6. Totals: 27-5-67 .
Milton (48)—Radke 5-9-19; Mezera 2-1-5; Morehart 3-2-8; Kanable 2-0-4; Ferguson 3-0-6; Krueger 3-0-6. Totals: 18-12-48.
Halftime—DeForest 32, Milton 21. 3-point goals—DeForest 8 (A. Kelliher 4, Manske, Oberg, Bartelo, A. Armstrong). Free throws missed—DeForest 6, Milton 12. Total fouls—DeForest 22, Milton 14 .
Elkhorn 58, Whitewater 50—The visiting Elks made 13 of 17 free throws the second half en route to the nonconference win.
Elkhorn (5-11) trailed by one in the second half but took the lead for good on three free throws from Ella Storlie with seven minutes left.
Kaylee Anzalone and Kaeleigh Runnels combined for 27 points for Elkhorn.
Kindyl Kilar had a game-high 18 points for Whitewater (2-13).
ELKHORN 58, WHITEWATER 50
Elkhorn (58)—Remington 0-2-2; Malvitz 5-0-12; Anzalone 5-2-14; Larson 1-2-4; Storlie 1-3-6; Tuescher 2-3-7; Runnels 5-3-13. Totals: 19-15-58.
Whitewater (50)—DePorter 3-1-8; Pope 1-2-4; Kopecky 1-0-2; Kilar 5-7-18; Navejas 1-4-6; Treder 1-0-3; Truesdale 4-0-9. Totals: 16-14-50.
Halftime—Elkhorn 23, Whitewater 20. 3-point goals—Elkhorn 5 (Malvitz 2, Anzalone 2, Storlie), Whitewater 4 (DePorter, Kilar, Treder, Truesdale). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 4, Whitewater 11. Total fouls—Elkhorn 22, Whitewater 18.
