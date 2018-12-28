Janesville Parker's girls basketball team played two close games at the JustAgame Holiday Tournament but failed to come away with win No. 1 on the season.
Alexa Neilitz scored 16 points Friday to lead Crandon to a 39-36 win over the Vikings.
Parker (0-11) had a chance to tie the game at the end, but Brooke Graesslin's 3-pointer was ruled to have come after the final buzzer sounded.
"For the second straight game, we had our chances," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "We're getting better, but it's not quite good enough.
"I thought our effort today was even better than yesterday. We're playing much better defensively, and that's a good sign.
"Ryann Porter had a real good tournament, and Jasmyn Demrow had a nice game for us off the bench today."
Demrow, a sophomore, led the Vikings with 10 points.
Parker returns to Big Eight play Thursday when it hosts Madison West, which is 0-6 in the conference.
"We've just got to keep grinding and keep working hard," Hartwig said. "Sooner or later, we're going to get that first win, and then hopefully, we can build on that."
CRANDON 39, PARKER 36
Parker (36)--J. Forrestal 0-4-4; Porter 3-2-8; Dooman 1-0-2; Demrow 4-2-10; Graesslin 2-1-6; Luek 2-0-6. Totals: 12-9-36
Crandon (39)--Schallock 0-1-1; Neilitz 5-5-16; Kalkofen 1-0-2; Crawford 1-1-3; Hutton 2-3-7; McGeshick 1-2-4; Renkas 1-2-4. Totals: 12-4-39
Janesville Parker;18;19--37
Crandon;23;16--39
3-point goals--Parker 3 (Luek 2, Graesslin), Crandon 1 (Neilitz). Free throws missed--Parker 8, Crandon 12. Total fouls--Parker 20, Crandon 13. Fouled out--Luek, Kalkofen
