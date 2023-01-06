JANESVILLE — Janesville Craig guards Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and Mya Nicholson combined for 56 points in the Cougars' victory over Madison East on Friday. Craig’s 75-55 victory was the team’s sixth in a row.

“Those two guards are special players,” said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken. “They can get it done and they showed tonight just how special they are.”

