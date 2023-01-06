JANESVILLE — Janesville Craig guards Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and Mya Nicholson combined for 56 points in the Cougars' victory over Madison East on Friday. Craig’s 75-55 victory was the team’s sixth in a row.
“Those two guards are special players,” said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken. “They can get it done and they showed tonight just how special they are.”
While Craig (10-3 overall, 6-2 Big Eight Conference) secured the victory, the game was a tough battle for the Cougars. East was successful attacking the paint throughout the game. The Purgolders quickly grew a 6-0 lead while the Cougars struggled with turnovers out of the gate. East’s Kylah McCullers was difficult to contain as she scored 10 first-half points.
Throughout the beginning of the first half, Craig played from behind. While Nicholson scored the Cougars' first field goal of the contest, it was Magestro-Kennedy that put the team on her back in the first half.
Magestro-Kennedy came alive when her 3-point basket cut East’s momentum and lead to just 17-16. Craig was close to gaining an advantage in the first half, but Magestro-Kennedy and company were playing too fast and aggressively. The team’s hunger to score eventually led to missed passes and turnovers.
“It's tough sometimes when they throw different (defenses) at you,” Magestro-Kennedy said. “We can sometimes get out of control. It's all about pulling it back, getting under control and reading what the deal is given to you.”
The Cougars figured out that offensive balance as they finished the half rolling.
Magestro-Kennedy hit a 3-point basket at the top of the key to give Craig a 28-25 lead. The guard then found Bella Vitaioli rolling to the rim for an assisted score. On the next play, Magestro-Kennedy made an aggressive run to the paint and scored over three East defenders. Another Nicholson 3-pointer at the end of the half left Craig on a 10-4 run and a 35-29 lead entering the second half.
“Being able to know that we're up and have the ability to move the ball a little bit more in the second half was key,” Nicholson said.
The Cougars took that momentum into the second half. While East (4-6, 4-5) was still finding ways to score, Craig was more consistent on the offensive end and with taking care of the ball. Magestro-Kennedy put on a show, answering almost every East basket near the end of the game.
When McCullers hit a mid-range shot to cut Craig’s lead to nine, Magestro-Kennedy nailed a 3-point basket. When the Purgolders scored again, it was immediately followed up by Magestro-Kennedy with a turn-around jumper at the free throw line.
Out of press coverage, East forced a Craig turnover and scored. On the next possession, Magestro-Kennedy was trapped in the corner, ran full court around two East defenders and earned a layup and free throw shot.
“My teammates really put me in good positions,” Magestro-Kennedy said about her second half performance. "I wouldn't be able to do it without them. We tried to be really aggressive and I feel like tonight my shots were falling and they found me.”
With a double-digit lead, Nicholson secured Craig’s victory with her free throw shooting. In the second half, Nicholson went 12-for-12 at the charity stripe.
“My dad always tells me those shots are free,” Nicholson said. “So you’ve got to be able to hit them when you get them.”
With a 6-0 record since Dec. 10, Craig is playing its best basketball of the season. After their tight win against East on Friday, the Cougars are in excellent position to win at Middleton on Tuesday.
“These tight games help you and you get that momentum going,” Storbakken said. “There’s a lot we can learn from this game like slowing (the offense) down, taking better on the ball and taking better shots. We got out of here with a nice win and we can teach and learn from it.”
JANESVILLE CRAIG 75, MADISON EAST 55
Craig (75)—Campbell 1-5-7, Vitaiolo 1-0-2, Pierson 0-1-1, Magestro-Kennedy 10-4-28, Bertocchi 2-0-4, Trumpy 1-0-2, Clarke 1-1-3, Nicholson 7-12-28. Totals 24-23-75.
East (55)—Jones 7-4-18, Richardson 2-0-5, Daff 1-2-4, McCullers 10-4-24, Griffin 2-0-4. Totals 22-10-55.
Halftime—Craig 35, East 29. 3-point goals—Craig 6 (Magestro-Kennedy 4, Nicholson 2), East 1 (Richardson). Missed free throws—Craig 5, East 5. Team fouls—Craig 10, East 22.