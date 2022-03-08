JVG_220304_GCGBB06.jpg
Janesville Craig’s Kate Huml brings the ball up the court during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine at Waukesha South High School on Thursday, March 3.

 Anthony Wahl

Janesville Craig senior Kate Huml is one of 10 girls basketball players who will take part in the WIAA’s 3-Point Challenge on Saturday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Huml made 47 of 97 3-point shots over the course of the season (48.5%) to lead the Division 1 state field. Her average also ranks second among qualifiers from all five WIAA divisions.

Huml trailed only Prairie du Chien senior Lily Krahn, a University of Wisconsin recruit who shot 50.6% from 3-point range this season.

Two players from each WIAA division were selected. The other Division 1 player is Neenah sophomore Allie Ziebell (89 of 186, 47.8%).

Representing Division 2 will be Minocqua Lakeland junior Julianna Ouimette (46 of 101, 45.5%) and Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran junior Emily Jaenke (62 of 243, 43.4%).

The other Division 3 participant will be Prescott junior Isabel Matzek (52 of 115, 45.2%).

In Division 4, representatives will be La Crosse Aquinas senior Jacy Weisbrod (93 of 199, 46.7%) and Neenah St. Mary senior Lilly Griffith (46 of 102, 45.1%).

The Division 5 qualifiers are Oshkosh Lourdes freshman Hailee Bauer (66 of 146, 45.2%) and Eleva-Strum senior Paige Hanner (47 of 114, 41.2%).

