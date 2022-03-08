Craig's Kate Huml locked in to Saturday's WIAA 3-Point Challenge Gazette staff Mar 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Huml Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Kate Huml brings the ball up the court during their Division 1 sectional semifinal game against Kettle Moraine at Waukesha South High School on Thursday, March 3. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janesville Craig senior Kate Huml is one of 10 girls basketball players who will take part in the WIAA’s 3-Point Challenge on Saturday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.Huml made 47 of 97 3-point shots over the course of the season (48.5%) to lead the Division 1 state field. Her average also ranks second among qualifiers from all five WIAA divisions.Huml trailed only Prairie du Chien senior Lily Krahn, a University of Wisconsin recruit who shot 50.6% from 3-point range this season.Two players from each WIAA division were selected. The other Division 1 player is Neenah sophomore Allie Ziebell (89 of 186, 47.8%).Representing Division 2 will be Minocqua Lakeland junior Julianna Ouimette (46 of 101, 45.5%) and Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran junior Emily Jaenke (62 of 243, 43.4%).The other Division 3 participant will be Prescott junior Isabel Matzek (52 of 115, 45.2%).In Division 4, representatives will be La Crosse Aquinas senior Jacy Weisbrod (93 of 199, 46.7%) and Neenah St. Mary senior Lilly Griffith (46 of 102, 45.1%).The Division 5 qualifiers are Oshkosh Lourdes freshman Hailee Bauer (66 of 146, 45.2%) and Eleva-Strum senior Paige Hanner (47 of 114, 41.2%). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Wiaa Girls Basketball 3-point Challenge Kate Huml Janesville Craig Recommended for you Trending Now Crews at work on Hy-Vee-owned property in Janesville Medical examiner: Janesville man killed in workplace accident in Madison Kyle Daniel Braukhoff State rebuild of part of Humes Road corridor to begin March 14 Death notices for March 4, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form