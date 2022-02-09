Janesville Craig senior Kate Huml leads Wisconsin’s Division 1 high school girls basketball players with a 3-point shooting percentage of 48.8%, according to statistics posted by wissports.net.

Huml, a 5-foot-8 guard, had made 41 of 84 attempts through the weekend.

Her teammate, 5-8 junior guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, ranks fourth in Division 1 with a 43.8% average. She made 60 of 137 attempts through the weekend.

In Division 3, Edgerton’s Abby Blum ranks 10th at 40.3% (50 of 124).

The top two players in each of the WIAA’s five divisions will be invited to the Resch Center in Green Bay for the WIAA’s 3-Point Challenge on March 12.

