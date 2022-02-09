Craig's Kate Huml leads state Division 1 girls basketball players in 3-point percentage Gazette staff Feb 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Huml SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janesville Craig senior Kate Huml leads Wisconsin’s Division 1 high school girls basketball players with a 3-point shooting percentage of 48.8%, according to statistics posted by wissports.net.Huml, a 5-foot-8 guard, had made 41 of 84 attempts through the weekend.Her teammate, 5-8 junior guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, ranks fourth in Division 1 with a 43.8% average. She made 60 of 137 attempts through the weekend.In Division 3, Edgerton’s Abby Blum ranks 10th at 40.3% (50 of 124).The top two players in each of the WIAA’s five divisions will be invited to the Resch Center in Green Bay for the WIAA’s 3-Point Challenge on March 12. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Janesville Craig Girls Basketball 3-point Shooting Kate Huml Wiaa 3-point Challenge Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville metal band cracks Billboard's Top 40 Police: 5 people robbed Janesville Walgreen's of cash, drugs at gunpoint Armory in downtown Janesville sold to Burlington wedding venue operators Restaurant review: Sammy's Hill Top in Janesville is tip top for food, atmosphere Rock County Jail inmate dies by apparent suicide Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form