Mason MacLennan and Marshall Getchell each went undefeated in five matches to lead the Janesville Craig High wrestling team at the Dave VanDuser Duals at South Milwaukee High School on Saturday.
The Cougars finished 2-3 in the duals, which was won by Kenosha Bradford with a 5-0 mark.
MacLennan, a junior, went 5-0 at 126. Getchell, a junior, went 5-0 at 152.
Craig’s 285-pounder Keeanu Benton did not wrestle.
DAVE VANDUSER DUALS
At South Milwaukee
FINAL STANDINGS
Kenosha Bradford, 5-0; Franklin, 3-2 Wilmot, 3-2; Janesville Craig, 2-3; Fort Atkinson, 2-3; South Milwaukee, 0-5.
DUAL MEET RESULTS
First Round
Janesville Craig 46, Fort Atkinson 28
Wilmot 40, Franklin 33
Kenosha Bradford 72, South Milwaukee 12
Second Round
Franklin 39, Janesville Craig 36
Kenosha Bradford 56, Fort Atkinson 12
Wilmot 72, South Milwaukee 12
Third Round
Janesville Craig 48, South Milwaukee 30
Franklin 42, Fort Atkinson 33
Kenosha Bradford 52, Wilmot 30
Fourth round
Wilmot 49, Janesville Craig 21
Kenosha Bradford 54, Franklin 18
South Milwaukee 72, Fort Atkinson 12
Fifth round
Kenosha Bradford 49, Janesville Craig 24
Fort Atkinson 48, Wilmot 34
Franklin 57, South Milwaukee 16
Middleton hands Craig first Big Eight loss—Middleton beat Craig 39-33 in a Big Eight Conference dual Friday night to win the league’s East Division title.
It was the Cougars’ first Big Eight loss and will keep them from facing Janesville Parker in the first-place match at Friday’s Big Eight Showcase.
Parker will face Middleton.
Craig led 33-18 with four matches left, but the Cardinals won all of those matches, including the final two by fall, to rally for the win.
Juan Armas, Mayson MacLennan and Marshall Getchell had pins for the Cougars.
MIDDLETON 39, CRAIG 33
106—Luis Nevarez (M) dec. Joey Coulter, 7-5. 113—Hunter Grimm (M) pinned Belle Goethe, 1:15. 120—Juan Armas (C) pinned Lesley Neisius, 1:42. 126—Mayson MacLennan (C) pinned John Ndoyi, 4:32. 132—Joey Bellomo (C) pinned Calvin Srem, 4:43. 138—Sebastian Getchell (C) dec. Hernan Carranza, 4-1. 145—Jesus Quechol Ramirez (M) pinned Aiden Romack, 0:58.
152—Marshall Getchell (C) pinned Joseph Hoffman, 1:53. 160—Kevin Meicher (M) tech. fall Davon Serrano, 17-2 3:40. 170—Jeremiah Huff (M) maj. dec. Grant Mullen, 24-11. 182—Remington Lockwood (M) pinned Mitchell Schumann, 3:02. 195—Elliot Zanon (M) pinned Joe Smith, 1:51. 220—Gavin Adler (M) dec. Brady Schenk, 9-3. 285—Keeanu Benton (C) by forf.
Match started at 220.
