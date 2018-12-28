JANESVILE
Kerry Storbakken called Friday night’s victory a “gut check.”
His Janesville Craig girls basketball team has been in a slew of close games to open the season, and the Cougars have mostly wound up on the losing end of those contests.
Craig was far from perfect down the stretch against Evansville, but the Cougars found a way to win, making three late free throws to beat the Blue Devils 51-48 in the championship game of the Optimist Holiday Tournament on Bob Suter Court.
“We’ve lost a few of these games,” said Storbakken, the Cougars' head coach. “So our message to these kids is that we finished. We were down five with seven minutes left, and we were behind most of the game.”
“But we gutted it out.”
Craig won its third straight game to improve to 5-4 heading into 2019 and back into Big Eight Conference play.
The Cougars got there by surviving a second half that included eight lead changes and three ties.
The Blue Devils led 39-34 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Rachel Tofte, the second coming with exactly seven minutes left.
But Craig answered with baskets on three straight possessions, including back-to-back 3-pointers by sophomore Claudia Fieiras, who tied the game, 42-42, with five minutes left.
“We were down for a lot of the game, but we played great defense, I thought,” said Fieiras, who led all scorers with 20 points. “And then we were able to hit a couple 3s.”
Craig made 12 3-pointers against the Blue Devils, whose zone defense drew the Cougars into attempting a whopping 39 shots from beyond the arc.
Junior Sarah Gregg’s long ball put Craig up 45-44 with 1:48 left, and senior Emily Pierson’s shot from well beyond the arc put the Cougars up 48-46 with 26 seconds left.
But Evansville’s Abby Eftemoff was left wide open for a layup out of a press break on the ensuing possession. Her shot tied it, though she could not complete the three-point play after being fouled. Evansville was just 5 of 13 from the free-throw line.
“The kids played hard, and I can’t fault them for that,” Evansville coach Tina Aasen said. “Craig’s one of the quickest teams we’ve played and the best-shooting team. It just stinks that it comes down to the last seconds.
“A lot of what-ifs. What are you going to do?”
Craig junior Brooke Parkhurst went to the line for a one-and-one situation with 16 seconds left and made the front end to put Craig back up, 49-48. But a lane violation on the second free throw negated the attempt.
Evansville, missing leading scorer Paige Banks in the final seconds due to an injury, missed a wild shot on the other end of the floor.
Craig senior Hannah Dunlavy then made two free throws, and the Blue Devils never got a look at a game-tying 3-pointer at the end.
Banks scored all 17 of her points in the first half. Craig shifted to a box-and-one defense for much of the second half in attempt to slow the junior down.
“Hannah Dunlavy played really good defense in that second half against Paige,” Fieiras said.
“They’re a nice team, between their size and Paige,” Storbakken said.
Both teams should head into the 2019 portion of the season with a bit of confidence.
Evansville (6-6) had won five straight games and closes out the first trip through the Rock Valley Conference schedule with a home game against Walworth Big Foot on Friday night.
“I told them we have to use this as a positive, because we’ve come a long way,” Aasen said. “The fact they can play with Craig should let them know that they can play with anyone on our schedule.”
The Cougars resume Big Eight play at first-place Middleton on Thursday.
“Practice makes the game, and we’ve been working really hard,” Fieiras said. “It paid off. We made 12 3s. Our shooting has really improved, so I’m really proud of our team.”
CRAIG 51, EVANSVILLE 48
Evansville (48)—Hinkle 1-0-3, Rinehart 3-2-8, Fillner 0-1-1, Eftemoff 4-1-9, Wagner 2-0-4, Tofte 2-0-6, Banks 7-1-17. Totals: 19-5-48.
Craig (51)—Gregg 2-0-6, Huml 1-0-3, Pierson 3-0-8, Parkhurst 2-1-5, Elgas 2-0-4, Fieiras 7-0-20, Dunlavy 1-2-5. Totals: 18-3-51.
Evansville;28;20—48
Janesville Craig;25;26—51
3-point goals—Evansville 5 (Tofte 2, Banks 2, Hinkle), Craig 12 (Fieiras 6, Gregg 2, Pierson 2, Dunlavy, Huml). Free throws missed—Evansville 8, Craig 4. Total fouls—Evansville 12, Craig 15. Fouled out—Elgas.
- Milton 68, Tremper 62—The Red Hawks led by as many as 15 points in the second half of the Optimist consolation game before Tremper cut its deficit late.
Chloe Buescher scored 12 of her team-high 21 points in the second half for the Red Hawks, who also got 18 from Shelby Mack-Honold.
Milton improved to 5-6 overall heading back to Badger South Conference play Friday at Monroe.
MILTON 68, TREMPER 62
Tremper (62)—Heil 3-1-7, Paceth 1-0-3, Clements 1-0-2, Ester 8-5-23, Wisniewski 1-0-2, Loker 4-1-10, Wendorf 1-1-3, Lenn 2-2-6, Jenkens 2-0-4, Rivers 1-0-2. Totals: 23-10-62.
Milton (68)—Mack-Honold 6-6-18, Weberpal 1-0-2, Buescher 10-1-21, Hanke 1-6-8, Campion 5-0-11, Falk 4-0-8. Totals: 27-13-68.
Kenosha Tremper;25;37—62
Milton;32;36—68
3-point goals—Tremper 4 (Ester 2, Paceth, Loker), Milton 1 (Campion). Free throws missed—Tremper 5, Milton 16. Total fouls—Tremper 22, Milton 14. Fouled out—Heil, Loker.
