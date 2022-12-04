01STOCK_BASKETBALL
After starting the season 4-0, Janesville Craig suffered its second loss of the season Friday night.

Like what happened in the Cougars’ first loss to New Berlin Eisenhower, Sun Prairie West attacked on defense and forced Craig (4-2 overall, 3-1 Big Eight) into more than 25 turnovers in an 86-54 defeat. The Wolves (3-2, 3-1) also outrebounded Craig and separated themselves in the second half, outscoring the Cougars 56-31 in the period.

