After starting the season 4-0, Janesville Craig suffered its second loss of the season Friday night.
Like what happened in the Cougars’ first loss to New Berlin Eisenhower, Sun Prairie West attacked on defense and forced Craig (4-2 overall, 3-1 Big Eight) into more than 25 turnovers in an 86-54 defeat. The Wolves (3-2, 3-1) also outrebounded Craig and separated themselves in the second half, outscoring the Cougars 56-31 in the period.
“They played fast and physical, which made us play fast and physical,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “(We) played into their hands. They turned us over (more than) 25 times. They just showed more toughness tonight.”
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored 19 points for Craig and went to the free throw line 19 times and made 11 of those shots.
Mya Nicholson scored 16 points and hit the only 3-pointer of the night for Craig. Liz Pierson scored 12 points off the bench for the Cougars.
Craig will continue its streak of tough opponents on Thursday night when it hosts Verona.
“We’re just going to have to have a short memory and get in there get after them,” Storbakken said.
SU
N PRAIRIE WEST 86, JANESVILLE CRAIG 54
Sun Prairie West (86)—Froh 4-2-11, Vriesema 1-0-2, Jackson 1-0-2, Beck 1-0-3, Maggit 1-0-2, Schmidt 3-1-7, Hawk 7-1-15, Outlay 6-3-16, Jackson 6-0-15, Austan 5-2-13. Totals 36-9-86.