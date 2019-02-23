MADISON

Madison Memorial will be happy not to have to see Janesville Craig again this year.

During the regular season, Craig’s girls basketball team took the Spartans to overtime in one game and lost by two in another.

On Saturday in a WIAA Division 1 regional final, the Cougars were an inch away from forcing another overtime.

No. 11-seeded Craig nearly rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final six and a half minutes, but a 3-pointer at the buzzer by sophomore Claudia Fieiras drew only the front of the rim, and third-seeded Memorial held on for a 54-51 victory.

The Spartans will face second-seeded Middleton in a sectional semifinal Thursday night. Craig, which lost for the eighth time by seven points or less, finished with an 11-13 record.

“We were down by 10, and our kids showed a lot of heart against the No. 3 seed,” Cougars coach Kerry Storbakken said. “The effort and energy they showed was great.

“We hit some shots at the end, and Claudia, she did exactly what we wanted—came down, pulled up and shot. I thought it was going in.”

Craig’s offensive surge came just a bit too late. The Cougars made just 13 field goals in the game, and four were in the final 2 minutes, 9 seconds.

And yet they were still within striking range, due in part to Memorial’s struggles at the free-throw line. The Spartans went just 14 of 32 from the line. And from the time they took a 40-30 lead with 6:32 remaining until the final buzzer, they made just 11 of 26 attempts.

It was 46-40 with just over two minutes left when Craig junior Sarah Gregg buried a 3-pointer. The Cougars then got within one, 47-46, on junior Rileigh Elgas’ cut to the hoop with 1:11 to go.

Memorial went 1 of 2 from the stripe, and Craig got a look at a layup to tie the game but could not convert.

“They left a lot of points out there and gave us a chance,” Storbakken said of Memorial’s free-throw woes.

The Spartans built their lead back to six, 53-47. But the Cougars got a slashing bucket from junior Hannah Dunlavy and a banked jumper from freshman Kate Huml to claw within two.

The Spartans again went 1 of 2 from the line with 7.5 seconds left, and Fieiras—who led all scorers with 15 points—dribbled down the court for her 3-point attempt.

Memorial offset its struggles at the line—and a 2-for-28 shooting night from 3-point range—by piling up second-chance points. Forward Reete Thorns, who had never scored in double figures according to stats on WisSports.net, converted seven put-back layups for 14 points.

“They have a skilled team, but they aren’t very tall, so you try to put yourself in an opportunity to get offensive rebounds,” Memorial coach Marques Flowers said. “So even when things weren’t going our way, we could probably get second chances.

“We didn’t shoot well … but when you get three tries and just need to shoot 33 percent, that works.”

Memorial also worked hard to limit Craig senior guard Emily Pierson. She eclipsed 30 points against the Spartans in a two-point loss exactly one week earlier, but Memorial limited Pierson to 11 points—on just five field goal attempts—in the rematch.

“They face-guarded her, and that’s just a sign of respect,” Storbakken said. “But she still got to 11, and our kids stepped up at the end. All you can do is give yourself a chance, and we had a shot.

“This was our 24th game, and I thought we played our best basketball at Badger last night, and then played really tough on the road against a very good team tonight. That’s all you can ask.”

MEMORIAL 54, CRAIG 51

Craig (51)—Gregg 2-1-7, Huml 1-0-2, Pierson 2-5-11, Parkhurst 1-0-2, Elgas 2-3-7, Fieiras 2-10-15, Dunlavy 3-0-7. Totals: 13-19-51.

Memorial (54)—Peters 1-0-3, Wilson 1-0-2, Brown 0-3-3, Rankins 4-3-11, White Eagle 1-2-5, Rosales 4-2-10, Maier 0-1-1, Garcia 1-3-5, Thorns 7-0-14. Totals: 19-14-54.

Janesville Craig 20 31—51

Madison Memorial 22 32—54

3-point goals—Craig 6 (Gregg 2, Pierson 2, Fieiras, Dunlavy), Memorial 2 (Peters, White Eagle). Free throws missed—Craig 11, Memorial 18. Total fouls—Craig 22, Memorial 25. Fouled out—Pierson, Elgas.