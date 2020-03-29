JANESVILLE
Take her game to another level.
That was goal No. 1 this season for Claudia Fieiras.
The Janesville Craig junior knew that if she didn’t elevate her skill set, the Cougars were not going to be able to play with the best teams in the state’s best conference—the Big Eight.
A seven-point loss to the state’s top-ranked team and conference foe Middleton in a sectional semifinal game proved not only that Craig was good enough but that Fieiras had indeed attained her goal.
The 5-foot-9 Fieiras, despite seeing an array of different defensive schemes designed to slow her down, led the Big Eight in scoring and was a model of consistency on the offensive end of the floor.
For her efforts, she is The Gazette’s 2019-20 area girls basketball player of the year.
“Claudia was the leading scorer in the best girls basketball conference in the state,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “That tells you all you need to know about what type of season she had and the player she has become.
“She is a winner and hates to lose. She is so competitive and wants the ball in the most clutch situations, which leads to many scoring opportunities.”
Fieiras averaged 18.2 points per game this season. She scored in double figures in 24 of 25 games and had 20 points or more 11 times.
In an 84-65 win over Madison East, Fieiras scored 34 points to tie the program record.
Fieiras said she was able to elevate her game thanks to a strong offseason workout program that included a lot of daily jump shots at MMPR with her dad, Gabe, serving as her rebounder and passer. She also worked hard on her ball handling skills, conditioning and footwork, she said.
“I wanted to take my game to another level, but I knew that wouldn’t just happen without working hard at it,” Fieiras said. “My brother (Jake) plays football at (UW) Whitewater, and I know how hard he works and how dedicated he is, and that really pushed me.
“And I knew how hard the seniors on the team had worked to get better, too. We all felt like we had a chance to have a really good team, and I wanted to do all I could to be a big part of that.”
Fieiras averaged 9.9 points a game as a freshman and 14.8 as a sophomore a season ago. She started this season strong, scoring 20 or more points in eight of the team’s first 10 games.
Janesville Parker coach Jennah Hartwig has seen enough of Fieiras in three years to know that trying to stop her is futile.
“Claudia is a very tough and physical player,” Hartwig said. “If you sag off, she will hit the 3. If you get up on her, she takes it strong to the basket.
“She plays very physical on defense, too. She’s worked hard in the offseason and continues to get better every year.”
Fieiras played for the Wisconsin Flight Elite AAU team out of Oshkosh last summer and hopes to play with the team again this summer.
She became the first Craig girls player to reach 1,000 career points as a junior when she accomplished the feat during WIAA tournament play.
Despite leading the Big Eight in scoring, Fieiras was just as proud of her work on the defensive end. She was second on the team in rebounding and said she fed off the strong work ethic on the glass of senior teammates Rileigh Elgas and Hannah Dunlavy.
“It was kind of like a contest as to who could get the most rebounds or take the most charges,” Fieiras said. “We weren’t the biggest team, so we knew we had to outwork everybody else, especially when it came to rebounding.”
Fieiras, who was also an honorable mention all-conference defender in soccer last spring, knows she still has a lot to work on basketball-wise.
“The biggest thing for me right now and something I’m going to practice a lot on is my mid-range jumper,” Fieiras said. “That would be another tool in the box.
“But there’s always things you can get better at. And that’s what I’m going to do to get to that next level.”
In that sense, Fieiras’ top goal will not change.
With a senior season yet to go, she will look to take her game to another level next winter.