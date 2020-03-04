Claudia Fieiras led the Big Eight Conference in scoring this season.
The Janesville Craig junior averaged 18.3 points a game.
It should be no surprise then that Fieiras has been named to the all-Big Eight first team.
She's joined by player of the year Leilani Kapinus of Madison Memorial and defensive player of the year Daiysha Brown of Memorial, along with Middleton's Sitori Tanin, Memorial's Mia Morel and Emmoni Rankins, Sun Prairie's Jazzanay Seymore and Verona's Rayna Briggs.
Fieiras was a model of consistency for the Cougars. She scored in double figures in 17 of 18 conference games and had a career-high 34 points in a win over Madison East.
"If you would've told me before the season started that Claudia would lead the Big Eight in scoring, I would've said no way with all the good players that were coming back," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "But she's made herself into a great scorer that would run through a wall to get the job done.
"She attacks the basket better than anybody else in our league and has really started to develop a nice mid-range jumper."
Kapinus, a Penn State recruit, was voted player of the year after leading the Spartans to a share of the Big Eight title with Middleton.
Craig sophomore Kate Huml was named second team after finishing sixth in the league in scoring (13.5 ppg).
Janesville Parker senior Tina Shelton and Craig senior Hannah Dunlavy were honorable mention.
All-Big Eight girls basketball
FIRST TEAM
Leilani Kapinus, sr., Memorial; Sitori Tanin, sr., Middleton; Claudia Fieiras, jr., Craig; Jazzanay Seymore, jr., Sun Prairie; Mia Morel, jr., Memorial; Kalena Bentley, sr., East; Rayna Briggs, sr., Verona; Emmoni Rankins, sr., Memorial
SECOND TEAM
Kate Huml, so., Craig; Megan Lowery, sr., La Follette; Megan Murphy, fr., Verona; Josie Lemirande, sr., Middleton; Antionique Auston, fr., Sun Prairie; Karina Bursac, sr., Middleton; McKenna Manogue, so., Middleton; Daiysha Brown, sr., Memorial
Player of the year--Leilani Kapinus, Memorial
Coach of the year--Marquis Flowers, Memorial
Defensive player of the year--Daiysha Brown, Memorial
AREA HONORABLE MENTION
Craig--Hannah Dunlavy, sr.; Parker--Tina Shelton, sr.