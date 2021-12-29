JANESVILLE
You'd be hard-pressed to find a better four-loss team in the state than the Janesville Craig girls.
The Cougars proved it Wednesday afternoon by putting on an offensive clinic in winning the Optimist Holiday Classic.
Kate Huml scored 25 points to lead three players in double figures as Craig ran Oconomowoc right off of Bob Suter Court in an 87-53 win.
The Optimist title was the fourth straight for Craig and pushed its season record to 7-4.
The Cougars could do little wrong, especially during a 50-point first half where they made eight 3-point baskets and built a 22-point halftime lead.
Oconomowoc came out in a 2-3 zone and Craig capitalized by racing out to a 32-9 lead.
"All of our shots were falling, and everybody was hitting everybody else for open looks," Huml said.
"We saw that they played zone yesterday, but I wasn't expecting them to play zone against us today. But I'm glad they did."
Craig defeated Milton in a semifinal game Tuesday, but head coach Kerry Storbakken was not overly pleased with how his Cougars played. He was ecstatic with the way they bounced back Wednesday.
"Everything was kind of contagious for us the first half," Storbakken said. "And the biggest reason was because we did a much better job of moving the ball around and not settling for the first shot.
"We came out and set the tone, played with more energy than yesterday and did a much better job of attacking offensively."
Leading by 22 at halftime, Craig continued to pour it on the second half. A 12-0 run capped off by Bryn McBride's 3-point basket with 13:09 to play pushed the lead to 64-32.
Craig's Mya Nicholson finished with 20 points and had a big first half. The sophomore scored 13 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy added 17 points for the Cougars, who finished with 11 3s.
"I really like how we're playing heading into the break," Storbakken said. "We're giving the girls four days off to refresh a little bit and get ready for the second half of the season."
Craig, which is tied for the Big Eight lead with Sun Prairie at 5-1, will play host to Madison La Follette in a conference game Thursday.
CRAIG 87, OCONOMOWOC 53
Oconomowoc (53)—Fisher 2-0-5; Flach 2-2-7; E. Gricius 2-0-5; Stuckey 2-7-11; A. Miller 3-0-6; N. Gricius 3-0-7; Anthon 0-1-1; Conigliaro 1-0-2; S. Miller 2-0-7; Metcalf 1-0-2. Totals: 18-10-53.
Craig (87)—Campbell 0-2-2; Huml 9-4-25; Magestro-Kennedy 6-2-17; Bertocchi 3-1-7; Clarke 4-1-9; McBride 2-2-7; Nicholson 7-2-20. Totals: 31-14-87.
Halftime—Craig 50, Oconomowoc 28. Three-point goals—Oconomowoc 6 (S. Miller 2, Fisher, Flach, N. Gricius, E. Gricius), Craig 11 (Nicholson 4, Huml 3, Magestro-Kennedy 3, McBride). Free throws missed—Oconomowoc 5, Craig 5. Total fouls—Oconomowoc 14, Craig 14. Fouled out—Clarke.