First place has a nice ring to it as far as Janesville Craig girls basketball coach Kerry Storbakken is concerned.
And that's exactly where the Cougars find themselves after an impressive Big Eight Conference victory over Middleton on Friday night on Bob Suter Court.
Craig scored the first 11 points of the game and coasted to a 59-42 win over the Cardinals. The Cougars improved to 5-4 overall—and, more importantly, 5-1 in the Big Eight to stand in a tie with Sun Prairie for the conference lead.
Mya Nicholson scored a game-high 20 points for Craig and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy added 17.
"The girls were ready to go tonight," Storbakken said. "We had two great practices after stubbing our toe a little bit on Tuesday (against Sun Prairie).
"We're in the driver's seat now in the Big Eight, and that's what we told them afterward. This was a big win for us."
Nicholson and Magestro-Kennedy hit back-to-back 3s to cap an 11-0 run to start the game. Middleton (4-3, 4-2) chipped away to cut the deficit to three, but Craig responded with an 18-6 run to make it 29-14 with 3:30 left in the half. The Cougars eventually led 34-21 at the break.
Consecutive baskets by Nicholson to start the second half pushed the lead to 17, and the Cardinals drew no closer than nine the rest of the way.
"We answered their little runs with runs of our own," Storbakken said. "Every time they cut it to nine, we got it back to 13 or 14 and had a nice little cushion then to work with.
"I think what I'm most pleased with tonight was the poise that our girls showed. They knew that Middleton was a good team and was going to make their runs, but our girls never panicked."
Kate Huml added 10 points for Craig, which is off until playing host to Milton as part of its two-day holiday tournament on Tuesday, December 28.