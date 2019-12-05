JANESVILLE

Janesville Craig made quick work of Janesville Parker in an early-season Big Eight Conference girls basketball rivalry game Thursday night.

The Cougars raced out to a 12-0 lead and coasted to a 70-49 win.

Junior Claudia Fieiras had 21 points to lead visiting Craig, which improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Eight.

Parker, which got 10 points from senior guard Jena Forrestal, slipped to 1-3 and 0-2 in the conference.

Fieiras said the fast start set the tone.

“It was go time for us right away,” Fieiras said. “And our depth allows us to keep our foot on the gas.

“Our assistant coach, Al Hughes, said this is the one game you’ll remember the rest of your life because everyone comes and supports you.”

Senior guard Sarah Gregg hit a 3-pointer to give Craig a 10-0 lead with 11:14 to go in the half, and sophomore Jessa Alderman followed with a layup a minute later to make it 12-0.

Parker missed its first seven shots and had 10 turnovers in the first half. The Vikings finally got on the board on freshman Paisley Booth’s 3 with 9:41 left in the half.

Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said her team played scared, especially early on.

“We could not find five girls at the same time that knew what they were doing on the court,” Hartwig said. “Whether it was an out-of-bounds play or their full-court press, we just couldn’t get everybody on the same page.

“I thought we played scared and Craig played hungry. We were afraid to shoot early in the game, and our transition defense was not good. I don’t know how many points they scored on the break, but it had to be at least 30.”

Parker never got closer than eight the rest of the way. Craig led 32-16 at half.

The second half was more of the same, as Craig got more easy baskets off of transition.

Fieiras led the Cougars offensively but had plenty of help.

Sophomore Kate Huml and senior Rileigh Elgas had 10 points each for Craig, while Alderman had eight off the bench.

Forrestal was the only Parker player in double figures.

Craig coach Kerry Storbakken likes what he has seen from his team three games into the season.

“Our kids are having fun, and that’s what it’s all about,” Storbakken said. “They look for the open person, love to press and don’t care who scores the points.

“Tonight, they rose to the occasion. I’ve been in enough of these Craig-Parker games to know that getting off to a good start doesn’t always guarantee anything, but tonight it did.”

Both teams are back in action Saturday.

Craig plays at Verona at 2:30 p.m., while Parker is at Sun Prairie at 7:15 p.m.

CRAIG 70, PARKER 49

Craig (70)—Gregg 2-1-6; Huml 4-1-10; Magestro-Kennedy 2-0-5; Elgas 4-2-10; Fieiras 8-4-21; Dunlavy 0-2-2; Schrader 1-2-5; Alderman 3-2-8; Mergener 1-1-3. Totals: 25-15-70

Parker (49)—Rosga 2-2-8; Ayers 2-2-6; Shelton 2-1-7; Luek 2-0-4; Demrow-Calvin 1-0-2; Forrestal 4-0-10; Eggers 0-4-4; Booth 2-0-6; Lippens 0-2-2. Totals: 15-11-49

Janesville Craig 32 38—70

Janesville Parker 16 33—49

3-point goals—Craig 5 (Gregg, Huml, Magestro-Kennedy, Schrader, Fieiras), Parker 8 (Rosga 2, Shelton 2, Forrestal 2, Booth 2). Free throws missed—Craig 19, Parker 10. Total fouls—Craig 22, Parker 26