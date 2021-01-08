Janesville Craig's girls basketball team put its most complete game of the season together Friday night.
Mya Nicholson scored 21 points and Kate Huml added 16 to lead the Cougars to a 66-37 nonconference win over host Milton.
Craig (5-4) raced out to a 23-point halftime lead and coasted from there.
"I was really happy with how unselfish we played as a team tonight," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "We shared the ball and did a nice job of finding the open shooters.
"It's nice to have a game like this for a change, where we can get everybody in and get the bench players some much-deserved playing time."
Nicholson, a freshman, matched Milton's first-half point total with 15 of her own. Program all-time scoring leader Claudia Fieiras added to her total with 12 points for the Cougars.
Storbakken was pleased with his team's play on the defensive end.
"We have a chart where we try to go three straight (opponent) possessions without allowing a point or committing a foul," Storbakken said. "Each time we do that, it counts as one, and we did it five times in a row in the first half. That's pretty impressive."
Saige Radke scored eight points for Milton, which fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Craig plays at Monroe on Tuesday.
CRAIG 66, MILTON 37
Craig (66)--Campbell 3-1-9; Huml 7-0-16; Fieiras 5-2-12; Clark 2-0-4; Nicholson 7-7-21; Alderman 2-0-4. Totals: 26-10-66.
Milton (37)--Hanauska 1-1-3; Jaecks 2-2-6; Shaw 2-2-6; Quade 2-1-5; Radke 3-2-8; Kanable 0-1-1; Ferguson 0-1-1; LaCoursier 3-0-7. Totals: 13-10-37.
Janesville Craig;38;28--66
Milton;15;22--37
3-point goals--4 (Campbell 2, Huml 2), Milton 1 (LaCoursier). Free throws missed--Craig 4, Milton 7. Total fouls--Craig 17, Milton 13.