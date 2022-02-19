01STOCK_BASKETBALL
BELOIT

The Janesville Craig girls basketball team wrapped up a third-place finish in the Big Eight Conference on Saturday.

Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored 23 points to lead the Cougars to a 59-40 win over Beloit Memorial in the regular-season finale at Barkin Arena.

Craig finished 17-7 on the regular season and 14-4 in the Big Eight, one-game behind Sun Prairie and Verona.

The Cougars struggled from the free-throw line against Beloit, missing 18 of 35 attempts but led comfortably throughout.

"Give Beloit a lot of credit," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "They're a much-improved team, and they did some things against us that caused us some problems.

"But we got out of here with a win despite what I thought were some tired legs on our part. We didn't shoot the ball very well from the 3-point line but still won by 19."

Kate Huml and Mya Nicholson added 10 points each for the Cougars.

Fifth-seeded Craig opens up WIAA Division 1 postseason play Thursday at home against 12th-seeded Waueksha South.

CRAIG 59, BELOIT 40

Craig (59)--Campbell 1-1-4; Huml 3-3-10; Magestro-Kennedy 6-9-23; Alvarado 1-0-2; McBride 1-2-4; Nicholson 4-0-10; Brown 2-2-6. Totals: 18-17-59.

Beloit (40)--Randall 5-0-12; Thomas 0-2-2; Tibbetts 1-0-3; Dubois 1-0-2; Franks 1-0-3; Crawford 0-2-2; Davis 5-4-14; Price 1-0-2. Totals: 14-8-40

Halftime--Craig 29, Beloit 17. Three-point goals--Craig 6 (Magestro-Kennedy 2, Nicholson 2, Huml, Campbell), Beloit 4 (Randall 2, Tibbetts, Franks). Free throws missed--Craig 18, Beloit 2. Total fouls--Craig 14, Beloit 28. Fouled out--Richardson, Tibbetts.

