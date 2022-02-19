Craig rolls past Beloit to end regular season Gazette staff Feb 19, 2022 Feb 19, 2022 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOITThe Janesville Craig girls basketball team wrapped up a third-place finish in the Big Eight Conference on Saturday.Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored 23 points to lead the Cougars to a 59-40 win over Beloit Memorial in the regular-season finale at Barkin Arena.Craig finished 17-7 on the regular season and 14-4 in the Big Eight, one-game behind Sun Prairie and Verona.The Cougars struggled from the free-throw line against Beloit, missing 18 of 35 attempts but led comfortably throughout."Give Beloit a lot of credit," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "They're a much-improved team, and they did some things against us that caused us some problems."But we got out of here with a win despite what I thought were some tired legs on our part. We didn't shoot the ball very well from the 3-point line but still won by 19."Kate Huml and Mya Nicholson added 10 points each for the Cougars.Fifth-seeded Craig opens up WIAA Division 1 postseason play Thursday at home against 12th-seeded Waueksha South.CRAIG 59, BELOIT 40Craig (59)--Campbell 1-1-4; Huml 3-3-10; Magestro-Kennedy 6-9-23; Alvarado 1-0-2; McBride 1-2-4; Nicholson 4-0-10; Brown 2-2-6. Totals: 18-17-59.Beloit (40)--Randall 5-0-12; Thomas 0-2-2; Tibbetts 1-0-3; Dubois 1-0-2; Franks 1-0-3; Crawford 0-2-2; Davis 5-4-14; Price 1-0-2. Totals: 14-8-40Halftime--Craig 29, Beloit 17. Three-point goals--Craig 6 (Magestro-Kennedy 2, Nicholson 2, Huml, Campbell), Beloit 4 (Randall 2, Tibbetts, Franks). Free throws missed--Craig 18, Beloit 2. Total fouls--Craig 14, Beloit 28. Fouled out--Richardson, Tibbetts. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Girls Basketball Kerry Storbakken Ellie Magestro-kennedy Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Evansville man killed in car crash Friday night Man killed in Friday crash near Janesville was Kevin Olson, an auto racing champion and hall of famer Food trucking company wants to build transit, cold-storage site near I-90/39-Milton Avenue interchange Death notices for Feb. 14, 2022 Authorities searching for Beloit woman who has been missing since December Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form