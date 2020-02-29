JANESVILLE
Thanks to the late-game heroics of Hannah Dunlavy, Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team will get a third crack at top-ranked Middleton.
Dunlavy nailed a 3-point basket with 2:04 left to give Craig the lead for good Saturday night, and some clutch free throws in the final minute sealed a 40-37 victory over Sun Prairie and a WIAA Division 1 regional title.
Fourth-seeded Craig (17-7) plays top-seeded Middleton (23-1) on Thursday night at Beloit Memorial High in a sectional semifinal game.
Craig struggled shooting the entire game from beyond the arc, missing 19 of 20 3-point attempts until Dunlavy’s clutch shot.
The senior said beating Sun Prairie’s sagging defense was key.
“I knew that Jazzanay (Seymore) would be playing off of me, so I knew that if we swung the ball back around, the shot would be there for me to take,” said Dunlavy, a senior. “And I think I would’ve regretted it more if I didn’t take it, so I took it and it went in.
“I don’t take a lot of 3s, but I’m still confident enough to take them when the shot is there.”
Craig trailed 19-15 after an ugly first half. The two teams were a combined 11-for-55 shooting.
The Cougars fell behind by six before a 7-0 run gave them a 26-25 lead on sophomore Kate Huml’s jumper with 9:44 to play.
The lead see-sawed back and forth until Dunlavy’s 3 with 2:04 left.
Sun Prairie had two chances to take the lead, but an ill-advised 3-point shot and a turnover cost the Cardinals.
Junior Claudia Fieiras made two free throws with 44 seconds left to push Craig’s lead to 38-35, and after a Sun Prairie basket shaved the deficit down to one, Huml stepped to the line and delivered two more huge free throws to stretch the margin to 40-37 with 23 seconds left.
Another Sun Prairie turnover gave the ball back to Craig, and despite grabbing the rebound off a missed free throw, the Cardinals could not get off a good attempt at a game-tying 3.
Sun Prairie coach John Olson said the loss of top defender Grace Radlund—out with an illness—hurt his team.
“She’s a heck of a defender and really takes care of the ball for us,” Olson said. “I don’t want to make this all about her, but when you’re missing a player like that during the playoffs and lose by three, that’s a killer.
“But give Craig credit. They hit the shot when they had to, and we didn’t shoot it very well, especially the second half.”
Fieiras, the Big Eight Conference’s leading scorer, led the Cougars with 13 points. Huml had 10 and Rileigh Elgas eight.
Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said his team will be ready for the top-ranked Cardinals. Middleton won both games during the regular season handily.
“It’s on a neutral court and anything can happen,” Storbakken said. “We’ve got a chance. I’ve seen the Middleton and (Madison) Memorial scores in the tournament, and people are closing the gap.
“I’m just excited for these seniors. They aren’t ready for the season to end and want to keep playing.”
CRAIG 40, SUN PRAIRIE 37Sun Prairie (37)—Seymore 3-2-8; Rae 3-2-8; Strey 1-0-2; Auston 2-2-6; Outlay 3-0-9; Antony 1-2-4. Totals: 13-8-37
Craig (40)—Huml 4-2-10; Elgas 3-2-8; Fieiras 3-6-13; Dunlavy 1-2-5; Goswick 2-0-4. Totals: 13-12-40
Sun Prairie 19 18—37
Janesville Craig 15 25—40
3-point goals—Sun Prairie 3 (Outlay 3), Craig 2 (Fieiras, Dunlavy). Free throws missed—Sun Prairie 3, Craig 7. Total fouls—Sun Prairie 17, Craig 14