The Janesville Craig girls basketball team is sectional bound.
Mya Nicholson scored 30 points and Kate Huml added 27 as the Cougars rallied for a 71-65 overtime win over Kenosha Bradford on Saturday in a Division 1 regional title game.
Fifth-seeded Craig (19-7) plays top-seeded Kettle Moraine (23-3) in a sectional semifinal game at 7 p.m., Thursday at Waukesha South High School.
Craig trailed by four late in regulation but got a 3-pointer from Bryn McBride and a free throw from Nicholson to force overtime. The Cougars went 9-for-10 at the line in overtime to seal the win.
"We gutted it out and got the win," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "We some big shots when we had to and seemed to answer every time Bradford did.
"We might've only had four players score, but everybody that got into the game contributed in some way or the other. Not having Ellie (Magestro-Kennedy) hurt us, but Mya, Kate and Bryn picked up the scoring slack, and Brae (Bertocchi) and Lily (Campbell) both stepped up and made big plays."
McBride finished with 12 points, and Huml's 3-pointer to start overtime gave the Cougars the lead for good.
In Friday night's regional semifinal game, Craig made quick work of Waukesha South in an 80-41 win on Bob Suter Court.
The Cougars raced out to a 20-point halftime lead and never looked back.
McBride scored a career-high 18 points to lead four Cougars in double figures.
"You never know who might step up come tournament time, and tonight, it was Bryn," Storbakken said. "And that's what you need.
"We struggled a little early on, but once we got going and started hitting some shots, I thought we played pretty well--on both ends of the court."
Craig led 25-17 with 5:43 left in the first half but finished on a 14-2 run to take control. Waukesha South got no closer than 16 the second half.
Magestro-Kennedy suffered a high ankle sprain with six minutes left in the first half against Waukesha South and did not return. Storbakken hopes to have her back against Kettle Moraine.
"They'll bring it, so we'll need Ellie's ball-handling skills and ability to get to the basket," Storbakken said. "She won't be 100 percent, that's for sure, but having her at 70-75 percent is better than not having her at all."
Huml added 16 points for Craig, Nicholson chipped in 14 and Bertocchi added 11 in Friday's win.
(Result Friday)
CRAIG 80, WAUKESHA SOUTH 41
Waukesha South (41)--Skinner Barrett 10-5-26; Nowak 2-2-7; Tatum 2-0-4; Johnson 0-2-2; Terry 1-0-2. Totals: 15-9-41.
Craig (80)--K. Huml 7-0-16; Magestro-Kennedy 2-2-6; McBride 6-3-18; Nicholson 6-1-14; Bertocchi 4-3-11; Pierson 2-0-5; Delgado 0-2-2; Alvarado 1-0-2; Trumpy 1-1-3; L. Huml 1-0-3. Totals: 30-12-80.
Halftime--Craig 39, Waukesha South 19. Three-point goals--Waukesha South 2 (Skinner Barrett, Nowak), Craig 8 (McBride 3, Huml 2, Nicholson, L. Huml, Pierson). Free throws missed--Waukesha South 1, Craig 2. Total fouls--Waukesha South 12, Craig 10.
(Result Saturday)
Craig (71)--Huml 8-7-27; McBride 4-1-12; Bertocchi 1-0-2; Nicholson 11-7-30. Totals: 24-15-71
Bradford (65)--Christensen 4-1-10; Green 9-0-24; Thomas 11-4-26; Farmer 1-1-3; Brown 1-0-2. Totals: 26-6-65.
Halftime--Craig 30, Bradford 29. Three-point goals--Craig 9 (Huml 4, McBride 3, Nicholson 2), Bradford 7 (Green 6, Christensen). Free throws missed--Craig 3, Bradford 6. Total fouls--Craig 16, Bradford 17. Fouled out--Farmer, Christensen.