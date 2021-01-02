Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team started the new year on a high note.
Claudia Fieiras made four free throws in the final 12 seconds of overtime and finished with a game-high 32 points to lead Craig to a 77-72 nonconference win over host Lake Geneva Badger on Saturday afternoon.
Craig (4-3) trailed by nine points at half and by eight with less than four minutes remaining in regulation but rallied behind nine 3-pointers in the second half to force overtime.
The Cougars’ Ellie Magestro-Kennedy hit a 3-pointer to begin overtime, and Fieiras’ clutch free throws in the final 15 seconds sealed the win.
”That’s a good win against a good team that has 10 seniors on the roster. We have one (Fieiras),” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said.
“We were getting good looks against their 2-3 zone, and the shots finally started falling the second half. The second half is the way this team is capable of shooting the ball from outside.”
Craig trailed 42-33 at the break, and it was down 62-54 with less than four minutes left. The Cougars stormed back from behind arc, tying the game at 66-66 with 21 seconds left in regulation. Fieiras had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but her shot rolled off the rim.
Craig finished with 14 made 3s, including four each from Fieiras, Magestro-Kennedy and freshman Mya Nicholson. Nicholson and Magestro-Kennedy finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
”We played much better the second half, especially defensively,” Storbakken said. “You’re not going to beat anybody giving up 84 points, which is where we were headed at half.
”It was a good way to start the new year, and hopefully it’s a sign of things to come.”
Craig hosts DeForest on Wednesday for Senior Night.
CRAIG 77, BADGER 72 (OT)
Craig (77)—Huml 2-2-8; Magestro-Kennedy 4-1-13; Fieiras 10-8-32; McBride 1-0-2; Nicholson 5-0-14; Alderman 3-2-8. Totals: 25-12-77.
Badger (72)—Todd 5-5-15; Welch 4-7-15; Yakubov 4-1-9; Wright 4-1-12; Fahey 0-1-1; Schultz 8-1-20. Totals: 25-16-72.
Janesville Craig;33;33:11–77
Lake Geneva Badger;42;24;6–72
3-point goals—Craig 14 (Fieiras 4, Nicholson 4, Magestro-Kennedy 4, Huml 2), Badger 6 (Schultz 3, Wright 3). Free throws missed—Craig 9: Badger 10. Total fouls—Craig 19, Badger 18