JANESVILLE

Janesville Craig made quick work of Waukesha South in a Division 1 regional semifinal game Friday.

The Cougars raced out to a 20-point halftime lead and cruised to an 80-41 win on Bob Suter Court.

Fifth-seeded Craig (18-7) plays at fourth-seeded Kenosha Bradford in a regional final game Saturday.

Bryn McBride scored a career-high 18 points to lead four Cougars in double figures.

"You never know who might step up come tournament time, and tonight, it was Bryn," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "And that's what you need.

"We struggled a little early on, but once we got going and started hitting some shots, I thought we played pretty well--on both ends of the court."

Craig led 25-17 with 5:43 left in the first half but finished on a 14-2 run to take control. Waukesha South got no closer than 16 the second half.

Craig junior Ellie Magestro-Kennedy sprained her ankle with six minutes left in the first half and did not return. Storbakken hopes to have her back against Bradford.

Kate Huml added 16 points for Craig, Mya Nicholson chipped in 14 and Brae Bertocchi added 11.

CRAIG 80, WAUKESHA SOUTH 41

Waukesha South (41)--Skinner Barrett 10-5-26; Nowak 2-2-7; Tatum 2-0-4; Johnson 0-2-2; Terry 1-0-2. Totals: 15-9-41.

Craig (80)--K. Huml 7-0-16; Magestro-Kennedy 2-2-6; McBride 6-3-18; Nicholson 6-1-14; Bertocchi 4-3-11; Pierson 2-0-5; Delgado 0-2-2; Alvarado 1-0-2; Trumpy 1-1-3; L. Huml 1-0-3. Totals: 30-12-80.

Halftime--Craig 39, Waukesha South 19. Three-point goals--Waukesha South 2 (Skinner Barrett, Nowak), Craig 8 (McBride 3, Huml 2, Nicholson, L. Huml, Pierson). Free throws missed--Waukesha South 1, Craig 2. Total fouls--Waukesha South 12, Craig 10.

