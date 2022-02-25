Craig races past Waukesha South in D1 regional semifinal game By John Barry jbarry@gazettextra.com Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Kate Huml scores on the layup during during a playoff game at home against Waukesha South at on Friday, Feb 25. Anthony Wahl Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Bryn McBride sinks a three-point shot during their playoff game at home against Waukesha South at on Friday, Feb 25. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEJanesville Craig made quick work of Waukesha South in a Division 1 regional semifinal game Friday.The Cougars raced out to a 20-point halftime lead and cruised to an 80-41 win on Bob Suter Court.Fifth-seeded Craig (18-7) plays at fourth-seeded Kenosha Bradford in a regional final game Saturday.Bryn McBride scored a career-high 18 points to lead four Cougars in double figures."You never know who might step up come tournament time, and tonight, it was Bryn," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "And that's what you need."We struggled a little early on, but once we got going and started hitting some shots, I thought we played pretty well--on both ends of the court."Craig led 25-17 with 5:43 left in the first half but finished on a 14-2 run to take control. Waukesha South got no closer than 16 the second half.Craig junior Ellie Magestro-Kennedy sprained her ankle with six minutes left in the first half and did not return. Storbakken hopes to have her back against Bradford.Kate Huml added 16 points for Craig, Mya Nicholson chipped in 14 and Brae Bertocchi added 11.CRAIG 80, WAUKESHA SOUTH 41Waukesha South (41)--Skinner Barrett 10-5-26; Nowak 2-2-7; Tatum 2-0-4; Johnson 0-2-2; Terry 1-0-2. Totals: 15-9-41.Craig (80)--K. Huml 7-0-16; Magestro-Kennedy 2-2-6; McBride 6-3-18; Nicholson 6-1-14; Bertocchi 4-3-11; Pierson 2-0-5; Delgado 0-2-2; Alvarado 1-0-2; Trumpy 1-1-3; L. Huml 1-0-3. Totals: 30-12-80.Halftime--Craig 39, Waukesha South 19. Three-point goals--Waukesha South 2 (Skinner Barrett, Nowak), Craig 8 (McBride 3, Huml 2, Nicholson, L. Huml, Pierson). Free throws missed--Waukesha South 1, Craig 2. Total fouls--Waukesha South 12, Craig 10. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Girls Basketball Bryn Mcbride Kerry Storbakken Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now The Exclusive Company, Janesville’s last record store, to close after liquidation sale City of Janesville could hand GM site owner daily fines for property violations Death notices for Feb. 21, 2022 KANDU to expand services in Janesville for clients with disabilities, shift focus away from event catering Death notices for Feb. 22, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form