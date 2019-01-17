JANESVILLE

Heavily favored to complete the season sweep of its crosstown rival, Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team found itself in a tight game with Janesville Parker on Thursday night.

The Cougars led by just three points at halftime.

Attitude proved to be the difference for Craig in the second half, according to junior Rileigh Elgas.

Elgas scored 10 second-half points to help Craig pull away late for a 39-29 Big Eight Conference win.

Craig improved to 8-6 overall and 5-6 in the Big Eight. Parker slipped to 2-13 overall and 2-9 in the conference.

Elgas said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken didn’t yell and scream at half, but simply told his team to keep working hard on both ends of the court.

“I think more than anything, our mindset changed that second half,” Elgas said. “We needed this, and we wanted it for our seniors because it was their last game at Parker.

“We lost on our home court to them last year, so we needed to come out that second half, keep driving to the basket and take control.”

Neither team did much offensively in the first half.

Parker took its last lead of the game at 13-11 on Ryann Porter’s turnaround basket with 2:19 to play in the half.

Craig responded with a 5-0 run to end the half, capped by a Claudia Fieiras 3-pointer that gave Craig the lead for good at 15-13 and an Elgas free throw.

“We’ve got to do a better job of creating offensively,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “And a lot of that comes down to tempo.

“I thought our defense was pretty good for the most part, but we just got a little hesitant to shoot the ball, especially the second half.”

Trailing by six early in the second half, Parker tied the game at 22-22 with 11:37 left on Alexis Luek’s baseline jumper. Craig responded with an 8-0 run, capped by two Brooke Parkhurst free throws with 7:44 to play, that pushed the lead to 30-22. Parker got no closer than six the rest of the way.

Fieiras led all scorers with 14 points and Elgas added 11. Sophomore Jasmyn Demrow made five of six shots and finished with 10 points for Parker before fouling out.

The Vikings did not attempt a free throw the entire game, as the Cougars were only whistled for seven fouls.

Storbakken said it was a typical rivalry game.

“It’s always a grind any time we play Parker,” Storbakken said. “You know they’re going to play tough, and it’s going to be nip and tuck.

“What you don’t do is look back and think about how many you won by or what the score was. You look back on whether you won the game or not. We did and can move on to the next one.”

Both teams return to action Saturday. Craig plays at Verona that night, while Parker hosts Sun Prairie at 2:45 p.m.

CRAIG 39, PARKER 29

Craig (39)—Pierson 0-3-3; Parkhurst 3-2-8; Elgas 4-3-11; Fieiras 5-2-14; Dunlavy 1-1-3. Totals: 13-11-39

Parker (29)—Forrestal 2-0-6; Demrow 5-0-10; Graesslin 1-0-3; Luek 1-0-2; Porter 4-0-8. Totals: 13-0-29

Janesville Craig 16 23—39

Janesville Parker 13 16—29

3-point goals—Craig 2 (Fieiras 2), Parker 3 (Forrestal 2, Graesslin). Free throws missed—Craig 8, Parker 0. Total fouls—Craig 7, Parker 19. Fouled out—Demrow