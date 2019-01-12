The Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker gymnastics teams both finished fourth in their respective divisions in the Purgolder Invitational on Saturday.
The Cougars earned 125.325 points in the top Gold Division, which Madison Memorial won with 132.05.
“Our girls really did a great job today,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “We were short-handed for various reasons, but had some JV kids step up and compete extremely well.”
Craig’s Ariyana Stalsberg finished third in the all-around with 33.05 points. Teammate Phoebe Werner was fifth with 32.25.
Stalsberg was third in both the bars (8.2) and floor exercise (8.9).
“Ari and Phoebe both had nice meets,” Welch said. “All the girls are cleaning up their routines and starting to perform more confidently.”
Parker was fourth in the Purple Division with 106.025 points.
Haleigh Kamprood led the Vikings with a fifth-place finish in the vault and a ninth-place finish in the all-around.
“This is a very fun meet that we look forward to every year,” said Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner.
PURGOLDER INVITATIONAL
GOLD DIVISION
TEAM SCORES
1. Madison Memorial, 132.05; 2. Waupun, 129.475; 3. Madison West, 127.725; 4. Janesville Craig, 125.325
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(Winner, top Craig finisher)
Vault--1. Eryn Hautamki (Waupun), 8.65; 6.(tied) Phoebe Werner (JC) and Ariyana Stalsberg (JC), 8.45
Bars--1. Isabella Doege (Waupun), 8.55; 3. Ariyana Stalsberg (JC), 8.2; 6. Phoebe Werner (JC), 7.775
Beam--1. Tea Hellen (Memorial), Grace Lenz(Waupun), 8.5 each; 7. Gracie Hill (JC), 8.15
Floor exercercise--1. Jaya Carlson (Memorial), 9.0; 3. Ariyana Stalsberg (JC)-8.9.
All-around--1. Isabella Doege (Waupun), 34.25; 3. Ariyana Stalsberg (JC), 33.05; 5. Phoebe Werner (JC)-32.25
PURPLE DIVISION
TEAM SCORES
1. Waunakee/DeForest, 133.375; 2. Verona/Edgewood, 130.025; 3. Madison East/La Follette, 119.025; 4. Janesville Parker, 106.025.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(Event winners; top Parker finishers)
Vault--1. Thea Bender (ME/L), 8.8; 5. Haleigh Komprood (JP). 8.1.
Bars--1. Thea Bender (ME/L), 8.55; 14. Rylee Bierman (JP), 5.625.
Beam--1. Thea Bender(ME/L), 9.1; 14. Haleigh Komprood (JP), 7.0.
Floor--1. Tailyn Keller (W/D), 9.05; 10. Haleigh Komprood (JP)-7.9.
All-Around--1. Thea Bender (ME/L), 35.425; 9. Haleigh Komprood (JP), 28.5.
