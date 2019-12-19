JANESVILLE

A strong first half carried Janesville Craig's girls basketball team to victory Thursday night.

The Cougars put up 44 points in the first half en route to a 67-61 Big Eight Conference win over Madison East on Bob Suter Court.

Junior Claudia Fieiras scored a game-high 25 points to lead Craig (6-2, 5-1), which remained a game behind front-running Madison Memorial in the conference race.

Sophomore Kate Huml, who was coming off a 33-point game in the win over Madison La Follette on Tuesday, chipped in 15 for the Cougars.

Craig led by 17 at half but needed three free throws from Huml and two from Fieiras in the final two minutes to hang on.

"It's a different game when the shots aren't falling, and they weren't falling for us the second half," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "And give East credit, they're a good team and did hit some tough shots to get back in the game.

"The bottom line is we got out of here with a win thanks to a really good first half. That's the type of game we can have when we play great defense and are hitting shots."

Craig hit six 3-pointers in the first half, including two by Huml.

The Cougars took the lead for good at 10-8 on senior Hannah Dunlavy's 3-pointer with 14:05 left in the first half, and a 15-4 run pushed the lead to 27-12 with 7:26 left.

Fieiras, the Big Eight's leading scorer at 19.0 points per game, had 10 points in the first half.

Seven different Cougars scored in the first half, but other than a Rileigh Elgas free throw with 1:29 left to play, only Fieiras and Huml scored in the second.

East (4-5, 3-4) trailed by double digits most of the game before rallying late.

The Purgolders cut the lead to four at 65-61 with 1:01 left, but Fieiras made two free throws in the final 37 seconds for the final margin of victory.

"Last year, we might've folded blowing a lead like that, and I told them that in the locker room afterward," Storbakken said. "But this is a different team, and they found a way tonight.

"When shots aren't going in, you've got to find other ways to win like getting a rebound, taking a charge or making a steal, and that's what they did."

Craig hosts its annual Optimist Tournament next Friday and Saturday.

CRAIG 67, EAST 61

East (61)--Bentley 8-2-19; Hilliard 2-1-5; Fadele 2-1-5; Meyer 2-0-6; Harvey-Williams 5-1-11; Hicks 2-0-5; Austin 2-1-5; McCullers 1-3-5. Totals: 24-9-61

Craig (67)--Gregg 1-0-3; Huml 4-5-15; Magestro-Kennedy 1-0-3; Elgas 3-1-8; Fieiras 6-12-25; Dunlavy 3-0-7; Alderman 3-0-6. Totals: 21-18-67

Madison East;27;34--61

Janesville Craig;44;23--67

3-point goals--East 4 (Meyer 2, Bentley, Hicks), Craig 7 (Huml 2, Magestro-Kennedy, Dunlavy, Gregg, Fieiras, Elgas). Free throws missed--East 11, Craig 16. Total fouls--East 23, Craig 19.